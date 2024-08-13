Taiba Charity Foundation inaugurates clinic in Tujereng

- Advertisement -

Taiba Charity Foundation, a charity based in The Gambia, has handed over a new clinic to Tujereng village.

The over 5-bed capacity clinic comes with various units, including a maternity ward, a delivery room, and a laboratory, among others.

The facility is expected to enhance access to healthcare in the village as well as in nearby communities.

At Saturday’s handover ceremony in Tujereng, the village alkalo, Karamo Bojang, said the clinic will benefit thousands of people in Tujereng and neighbouring communities.

He said the inauguration marks another historic moment for the village and commended the Taiba Charity Foundation for its foresight and recognition.

“This clinic will without any doubt serve as one of the most important blessings for the village because natives of the village used to struggle a lot when they felt sick to access medical care,” he said.

He said the villagers have been anticipating the completion of the clinic because it will serve as a great sense of relief.

The Chief of Kombo South, Falalo Touray, commended the Taiba Charity Foundation for its continued support of communities around the country and assured them of his office’s continued support and collaboration.

He advised the villagers to remember that millions were expended to fund the clinic, adding that they should take good care of the clinic to ensure its sustainability.

“The clinic will not only benefit the residents of Tujereng but the surrounding communities, and everyone who requires medical treatment can access the clinic,” he said.

He emphasised the need to enhance access to healthcare services and improve health infrastructure.

The National Assembly Member for Kombo South, Kebba K. Barrow, extolled the charity.

He said Gambians should be very pleased with the Taiba Charity Foundation for the good work they have done around the country.

The country chairman for the Taiba Charity Foundation, Ousman Touray, underlined the significance of having comprehensive clinic facilities and skilled human resources in addressing health emergencies. Touray said the establishment of the clinic is a manifestation of the foundation’s CEO’s commitment to serve mankind at all times. He said the Foundation has, over the years, supported projects across the country.

Touray expressed the commitment of the foundation to supporting initiatives to improve the lives of the vulnerable in society.

The Tujereng women were given the opportunity to cut the ribbon to officially open the new clinic before the gathering was taken around to inspect the facility and equipment.