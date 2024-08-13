Childfund, stakeholders hold convergence on violence against children, FGM

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Childfund The Gambia and its stakeholders have on Thursday held a day-long convergence on violence against children and female genital mutilation (FGM) held at its office in Kanifing.

The convergence was aimed at addressing the critical issues affecting children which include Female Genital Mutilation. This event brings together esteemed doctors, members of the Medical and Dental Council, the Association of Female Doctors, midwives, nurses, and other key stakeholders in the medical community.

The objective is to foster a collaborative environment where they can discuss, strategize, and emit powerful statements against FM and other violence against children.

Kebba Bojang, Child Protection and Advocacy Specialist at Childfund, said the convergence highlights the interconnected nature of these issues and the need for comprehensive, coordinated approaches to address them. “Both forms of violence are severe human rights violations that disproportionately affect girls and young women, often rooted in gender inequality and cultural practices. Key among the program principles is evidence base. Based on that, ChildFund and her three local partners Foni Ding Ding, Saama Kairo and Ding Ding Yiriwa have conducted Community Base Child Protecion Mapping (CBCPM) in Besse, Sanyang and Burusa communities, where issues of Child Marraige, FGM, and frequent Road Accidents involing children were clearly visible. Addressing these issues requires concerted efforts”.

Samba Keita, Business Development Specialist at Childfund, did a presentation on the types and prevalence of abuse and violence against children and discussion on the psychological and physical impacts.

He said gender-based violence is a phenomenon deeply rooted in gender inequality and continues to be one of the most notable human rights violations within all societies. Gender-based violence is violence directed against a person because of their gender. Both women and men experience gender-based violence but the majority of victims are women and girls. Gender-based violence and violence against women are terms that are often used interchangeably as it has been widely acknowledged that most gender-based violence is inflicted on women and girls, by men.

Fatou Jarra, program coordinator of GAMTROP, also did a presentation on Female Genital Mutilation: Facts and figures, Presentation on the global and local statistics of FGM, cultural, social, and health implications of FGM.

She said FGM is a barbaric act that violates the sexual and reproductive health rights of women and girls. “There is no denying that it is deep rooted in culture. Culture is not static but dynamic and is subject to change, particularly when there is a preponderance of evidence of being inimical to the health and wellbeing of women and girls.

“The practice violates a person’s rights to health and security and physical integrity. The right to be free from torture and cruel inhuman or degrading treatment and the right to life when the procedure results in death.”

She added it is performed on young girls between infancy to 15 years, violation of human rights of girls and women and a ritual cutting or removal of the female clitoris.