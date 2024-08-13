GRCS launches $500,000 climate change adaptation project

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The Gambia Red Cross Society on Friday launched a groundbreaking $500,000 (estimated at D34,000,000) project aimed at addressing the pressing challenges posed by climate change in the country.

The initiative, titled “Scaling up Locally Led Adaptation and Transforming Humanitarian Responses to Climate Change,” is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The official launch ceremony took place at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center and was graced by the Vice President of The Gambia, Mohammed BS Jallow.

The event brought together a diverse audience, including government officials, representatives from international organisations, local community leaders, and environmental activists.

The project aims to empower local communities by enhancing their resilience to climate-related disasters and promoting sustainable development practices.

The project is designed to ensure long-term benefits by fostering community ownership and promoting sustainable practices. It also contributes to USAID’s 2022-2030 Climate Strategy goals, which aim to improve climate resilience for 500 million people and enhance local communities’ participation and leadership in climate action by 2030.

In his keynote address, Vice President Mohammad BS Jallow highlighted the critical importance of the project in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change on local communities.

“This initiative marks a pivotal step in our ongoing efforts to combat climate change and its devastating effects on our communities. It underscores the importance of local leadership and community involvement in developing sustainable solutions,” VP Jallow stated.

In the same vein, VP Jallow reaffirmed the government’s dedication to combat climate change in The Gambia.

Fabakary Kalleh, president GRCS, underscored the urgency of this project. “As a country, the Gambia faces increased vulnerability to extreme weather events and shifting climatic patterns, if it’s not floods, then it’s drought or other climate events that lead to damaging impacts. We need to act now to address some of the adaptation challenges”.

Alex Claudon de Vernisy, IFRC head of delegation in Africa, emphasized the collaborative nature of the project, noting that addressing climate change requires a coordinated effort from all stakeholders. This five-year project is an IFRC’s multi-country initiative targeting some of the most climate vulnerable regions in Africa, Asia-pacific and Americas.

“The Gambia Red Cross Society has a long history of engaging with the communities. As we confront an escalating climate crisis globally, I am optimistic that this project will lead to sustainable and effective adaptation to climate change at the local level, increasing long-term resilience of communities to climate shocks”, Mr Claudon stated.

Sharon Cromer, the US ambassador, said: “The US government through USAID is proud to support this important initiative. We are committed to building the capacities of Gambian communities to identify their challenges as well as the durable solutions to tackle climate change”.

The project stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and the vital role of local communities in driving meaningful change. As the Gambia continues to navigate the complexities of climate change, initiatives like this offer hope and a pathway towards a more sustainable and resilient future.