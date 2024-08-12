MRC-GAMBIA are NISA champions

- Advertisement -

MRC- Gambia won the 14-team National- Inter Departmental Football championship NISA beating GTBoard 1- 0 in the final Saturday.

The annual tournament features teams from different government and private sector institutions in this only workers sports event.

The third-place classification match saw GMA beat GAF on penalties at the Bakau football.

The champions MRC – Gambia received a gold medal and the giant trophy accompanied by D25,000 while runners up GTBoard were consoled with silver and D15,000.

The United Nations in The Gambia won the most disciplined team award. This 23rd edition was mainly sponsored by the GTBoard.

NISA president Saikou B Jarju congratulated the teams and his colleagues for a successful tournament. He crowned MRC- Gambia as the representative of The Gambia in the subregional workers football championship slated for October in Saint Louis, Senegal.