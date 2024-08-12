Gambian in AFC A-licence coaching course

- Advertisement -

The second part of the Asian football coaches A-License course is ongoing in the Maldives. “’The AFC ‘A’ Diploma commenced in Male, Maldives and it was refreshing to see all of the candidate coaches return, with vigor, enthusiasm and expectation. The course resumes with reflections and discussions in preparation for the working group tasks, the practical’s and the analytical information. The foreign candidates from Nepal, Bangladesh and Gambia were greeted with pleasantries from the senior coaches from all over Maldives. Excellent times ahead,” statement from FAM, the Maldives football federation hosting the course stated.

The former Gambia Under 20 coach Omar Sise who is currently working in Bangladesh is among the participants.