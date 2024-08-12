YOUNG SCORPIONS GET READY FOR WORLD CUP

- Advertisement -

The Gambia men’s U-20 team is winding up preparations ahead of the Wafu-A tournament in Liberia that will also serve as the qualifiers of the African Under -20 championship and eventually the world championship.

The team made it to the world cup last time round and that ambition is invigorated as Couch Abdoulie Bojang prepares the team once again.

He is now working on trimming the 31 provisional players down to a final squad of 20, as mandated by the competition’s organizing committee.

The Young Scorpions will kick off their group stage campaign against Mauritania on 16 September at 7 PM.

This will be followed by a highly anticipated match against neighbors Senegal, on 19 September and the team will then face Mali in the final group stage match on 22 September at 4pm.

The winners and runners-up from each group will advance to the semi-finals of the tournament on 25 September with the final scheduled to take place on 28 September 2024, in Monrovia. The four semifinalists will book a place in the African championship.