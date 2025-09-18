- Advertisement -

By Yankuba Jallow

Please understand that “GALA” in this piece represents both Team Gomsa Bopa and GALA.

Kemo Fatty is a patriot. His love for country is something I can attest. I have some discussions with him, including about issues that matter regarding the country. I knew him as a young reporter through one of my seniors Saikou Suwareh Jabai. They run an environmental organisation called Green-Up Gambia. These are young people who love the country so much so that I cannot express it. Environmental protection is a duty of every citizen. They are exemplary young people. They are consistent and have maintained that until today.

Some protest loving people are now disrespectful to Kemo. I have to come out to defend. Kemo carefully and clearly stated during my joint appearance with him on Eye Africa that he is not a member of GALA. He held a viewpoint that the Gambians should not let GALA die because it will be a betrayal. He came out on his own, as a patriot. He is not seeking validation from anyone of you. With a voice of clarity he was able to pull a crowd never seen before in protest under this regime. This time, the protest leaders were detained. You needed voices like his to save you. Go and watch the videos. The only time the GALA leaders show the crowd was when they were released from detention. This is thanks to people like Kemo. You have to be grateful to Kemo Fatty.

Now, if you try to disrespect Kemo, I will come hard on you people. I know most of the GALA leaders. I will start with Omar Saibo Camara.

We will not allow you to disrespect patriots and people whose love for country is unquestionable.

The alarm bell has been rang. If you allow for the pressing of the red button, you will come to know.

I am sure when Kemo was coming to the street he did not seek your validation. He came as a Gambian. The young people listened to him and came out. You never saw that crowd. You could not pull that crowd.

Let me give reasons to support my claim that they could not have raised that crowd, if not for the voices like Kemo Fatty’s. Firstly, GALA did not exist at the time of the controversies at the National Assembly regarding the Supplementary Appropriation Bill and the Judiciary Bill seeking to increase the pay and benefits of judicial workers. See them and look at GALA. Tell me the difference. You also remember when the GALA leaders were arrested at the Arch 22. See the number. I am subscribed to the view that GALA gain somehow eminence because of the police bad way of handling the matter of protest and voices like Kemo Fatty, who supported them. If not, left to Omar Saibo Camara and the likes, GALA will be relegated to a noisemaking entity.

Being a member of GALA does not make you a hero. You only choose to exercise your right to assembly. The hero is the journalist. You have Kemo Fatty who felt that your rights were violated and came out to show solidarity.

If Kemo wanted leadership, he will get it. He pulled a crowd that your GALA leaders could not pull. If anyone of you tries to label him as someone who wants to steal your show. Kemo is not an opportunist. I love him. His characters as a citizen is worthy of emulation. I am not praising him. This is a statement of fact.

To the GALA leaders, you can carry on with your way of doing things. You can do whatever you feel right. You are only not allowed to disrespect anyone.

I also want to clear this point, my disagreement with GALA’s way of doing things does not mean I hate them. For 3 days now, some people want me to comment on GALA because of the new developments within the camp and the alleged infights. I am not interested to say anything.

I don’t hate GALA. I am not their opposition. I was critical on them starting with their name and also approach to doing things. I gave my reasons. I do so with clarity. I was invited to Eye Africa and Radio 1 FM to discuss the matter. I turned down many interviews regarding the matter. I could have said a lot because I hold strong opinions about the issue. At some point, I felt that I was heard.

In a private conversation with one of my colleague journalists, I told him I will only discuss GALA if their leaders want to meet me in a public platform and we debate or share ideas. If not, I have closed that chapter. I am taking a different dimension and I will be clear on my perspectives on issues.

I am re-evaluating how to do it. Many suggested that I should do 5 minutes videos and publish them online. Others made other suggestions.

GALA is not a voice of clarity, but a voice of confusion. The young people want voice of conscience. You see them insult or make bad comments about police, government officials and other authorities including the members of the National Assembly.

In the name of accountability, you go out in the street without authority and then end up being arrested and detained. Days later, you are taken before a court and then you will be released on bail. You do not realise that is the game the regime has been playing and you fall for it.

GALA and the so-called Gomsa Bopa Movement should be busy galvanising efforts to push for the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Commission. Also, pushing for access to information to be enhanced.

Let them deal with their problems. Ahead of the 2026 presidential and National Assembly elections, expect more.