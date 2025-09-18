VICTORIOUS GAMBIA NORWAY CUP TEAMPRESENTS TROPHY TO MoYS

- Advertisement -

By Mbaye Camara

The Gambia- Norway Cup team, from the Tijan Jaiteh Academy, yesterday presented the Under- 17 cup it won at this year’s Norway Cup in Oslo.

Led by former Gambia international Tijan Jaiteh, the team recorded its second title victory in this annual global youth tournament last month. Three years ago, the team won the under -16 cup.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony at the Ministry of Youths and Sports in Banjul, Tijan Jaiteh extended gratitude to Sports Minister Bakary Badjie and the government for supporting the participation of the team and trusting the project.

“I want to tell the Gambian people that Minister Badjie is a good servant who recognises and always stand by the progress and development of Gambian youths in all spheres of life.

This victory is for all Gambians because my academy comprises players from all over the country who are recruited in to the team free of charge to prove themselves and take advantage of opportunities to excel in football,” Jaiteh said. A captain in the academy, Ebrima Saidy expressed similar sentiments in an inspiring speech.

- Advertisement -

Receiving the team, Minister Badjie, praised Mr Jaiteh who is also a sports ambassador of The Gambia and the players for their achievements and congratulated the captain for his inspiring speech delivered in fluent English.

The minister advised the youngsters to balance their football dreams with education, describing discipline in both fields as the key to success.

“Tijan Jaiteh is a very honest person, who is transparent and always ready to sacrifice his own assets to ensure that these young players achieve their dreams. Instead of staying in Europe after his professional career, he decided to return home and invest in the youth through his academy,” Badjie said.

The minister further highlighted the government’s commitment to develop sports under President Barrow as evidenced by significant investments made not only in football but across all sporting disciplines in the country.

“I am very happy with the Tijan Jaiteh Academy for winning trophies for the country. Their achievements made them worthy of our support and we will continue to support them until they become professionals as well as other sporting initiatives that uplift Gambian youths,” Minister Badjie concluded.