Handball coaches attend coaching course

The Gambia National Olympic Committee GNOC is organising a five-day coaching course for The Gambia Handball Association’s coaches.

The course, which started on Monday, will end on Friday at Seaview Garden Hotel.

Speaking at the opening ceremony Police Commisioner Lamin King Colley, the first vice president of the GNOC who is also the president of Gambia Handball Association, said the training will enhance the skills and knowledge of the participants.

The Executive Director of Gambia National Sport Council Mahmud Jawla, assured the gathering of government’s support and urged participants to continue to research and dedicate time to their training, even beyond the course.

Dr Tarek Ahmed, the Course Director from Egypt, said he is pleased to be of service to help improve the sport of handball in The Gambia. The GNOC Secretary Yorro Njie extended appreciation to the Ministry of Youths and Sports and praised the shared commitment of the two institutions to develop handball in The Gambia.