THANK YOU, GAMBIA! Yes, in capital letters

- Advertisement -

A few hours before concluding my diplomatic mission in Gambia, I have the immense duty to publicly acknowledge and thank the attention, hospitality and friendship that I received for six years from the people and authorities of this sister country.

Gambia is the smallest nation in Africa, but its big heart makes it immense and very dear to those of us who have had the opportunity and privilege of living in this land of simple, yet very dignified men and women.

It is also generous, peaceful and supportive, which makes it an example for the world, at a time when humanity suffers wars, terrorism, continuous aggressions and natural disasters due to climate change.

- Advertisement -

It also has deep convictions when it comes to defending its sovereignty and independence, and that of other countries and peoples like Cuba.

I heard a dear Gambian diplomatic brother say a few days ago that his principles, identity and religion are invariable.

On another occasion, he publicly stated that Cuba is the most African nation outside of this continent, a phrase that we repeat and that makes all my compatriots proud.

- Advertisement -

And it is true, because here we feel like we are on our Caribbean island because of the affection and respect we receive.

Cuba and Gambia will always remain together hand in hand because our roots, historical ties and mutual solidarity make us inseparable.

I can call it with absolute certainty my second homeland and I carry it in my heart.

THANK YOU, GAMBIA! Yes, again, in capital letters.