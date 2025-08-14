The duty of the Gambian youth to salvage the Republic

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

On International Youth Day 2025, we salute the courage, creativity, and resilience of young people across The Gambia. Yet, celebration alone is not enough. Your generation stands at a decisive moment in our nation’s history; a moment that will determine whether The Gambia emerges as a just, free, and prosperous republic or remains shackled by the failures of the past.

The future of our country is not an abstract dream; it is being shaped by the choices we make right now. You, the Youth of The Gambia, inherit not only the beauty of our land and culture, but also the scars of corruption, impunity, inequality, and democratic backsliding. To “salvage the Republic” is not merely a slogan, it is your solemn duty.

This duty calls for more than complaints on street corners or social media. It demands active participation in national life: registering and voting, holding leaders accountable, defending human rights, resisting corruption, protecting our environment, and building inclusive communities where no one is left behind. It means rejecting tribalism, refusing to be bought or silenced, and standing firm against any abuse of power, no matter the source.

History shows that no nation has been transformed without its youth leading the charge. Our elders fought for independence. Edward Francis Small was 29 years old when he stood up for The Gambia. Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara led the African Student Union of his university in Scotland when he was 24 years old and at 35 years became the Secretary General of PPP to lead The Gambia to Independence.

Youth of The Gambia, now it is your turn to fight for integrity, justice, and the rule of law. The destiny of The Gambia is in your hands – not tomorrow, but today. If you fail to act, you betray not only your future but the sacrifices of all those who came before you.

On this International Youth Day 2025, EFSCRJ calls on you to pledge to rise as the generation that will NOT surrender The Gambia to corruption, fear, or division. We call on you to commit yourselves to building a Republic where every citizen enjoys dignity, opportunity, and freedom. Your time is now. The Republic must be salvaged by you, for you, and for generations yet unborn.

The Gambia stands at a crossroads. Decades of mismanagement and unfulfilled promises have left scars on our democratic institutions and socio-economic fabric. Yet, within you lies the power to rewrite this narrative. You are the generation equipped with knowledge, technology, and a global perspective. Your duty is not just to dream of a better Gambia but to act decisively to build it.

A call to action!

Therefore, on this day, and in the spirit and legacy of Edward Francis Small and all our Founding Mothers and Fathers, EFSCRJ calls on the Youth of The Gambia to Action.

1. Champion Good Governance: Demand transparency, accountability, and integrity from leaders at all levels. Engage in civic processes – register to vote, advocate, and hold public officials to their promises. Your voice is a tool for reform; use it to dismantle systems of patronage and corruption.

2. Defend Human Rights: Stand as guardians of justice by protecting the rights of all Gambians. Advocate for equality, freedom, and dignity, and challenge abuses through activism, education, and legal action. Ensure no one is left behind in the pursuit of a fair and equitable Republic.

3. Drive Economic Innovation: The Gambian economy needs your creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. From agriculture to technology, tourism to renewable energy, your ideas can create jobs, reduce poverty, and build resilience. Embrace skills development and leverage digital platforms to compete globally.

4. Foster Unity and Inclusion: Our strength lies in our diversity. Reject tribalism, religious intolerance, and division. Build bridges across communities, ensuring every Gambian regardless of background has a stake in the nation’s future.

5. Protect Our Environment: Climate change and natural resources corruption threaten our lives and livelihoods. As stewards of this land, stand against land grabbing, environmental destruction, and demand environmental conservation.

6. Educate and Empower: Knowledge is your greatest asset. Pursue education, mentor others, and share information to uplift your peers. An informed youth is an unstoppable force for progress.

The time is now!

The Gambia’s history is one of resilience, from the struggles of our forefathers and mothers to the democratic transition of 2016. But history is not a spectator sport, it demands your participation. The challenges we face are immense, but so is your potential. You are not just inheritors of this Republic; You Are Its Architects.

On this International Youth Day, let us commit to a Gambia where justice prevails, opportunities abound, and every citizen thrives. The duty to salvage the Republic rests on your shoulders. Rise, act, and lead with courage. The future is yours to shape.

No Taxation Without Proper Representation. No Representation without Adherence to the Rule of Law and Efficient Service Delivery. EF Small Legacy

2025 – The Year of Transparency and Accountability.

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh