Resolving land ownership disputes: A path to lasting peace

Land ownership disputes have increasingly become a source of tension across the country, pitting communities, families, and individuals against one another. These disputes often stem from overlapping claims, inadequate documentation, historical injustices, and, in some cases, unscrupulous land allocations.

While the government’s recent efforts to address the problem are commendable, a lasting solution requires a more structured, transparent, and inclusive approach. Otherwise these can escalate to an extent that may lead to loss of life and property.

First, there must be a comprehensive and credible land registration system. Many disputes arise because ownership records are incomplete, outdated, or easily manipulated. In some cases, the ownership claims are based on traditional handing over of land from ancestors. Establishing a central, digitised land registry — accessible to the public — would go a long way in preventing fraudulent claims and double allocations.

Second, the government should strengthen the capacity and impartiality of land dispute resolution bodies. This means ensuring that the courts, tribunals, and local land boards are not only well-resourced but also free from political interference. Decisions should be based solely on evidence and the law, not on influence or connections.

Third, public education is crucial. Citizens need to understand their rights, the proper procedures for land acquisition, and the importance of documentation. This could reduce the number of people unknowingly engaging in questionable transactions that later spiral into disputes.

Finally, traditional and community leaders should be meaningfully involved in the process. In many rural areas, customary land tenure systems remain the primary framework, and ignoring these realities would only undermine official efforts.

Land is not just an economic asset — it is tied to identity, heritage, and livelihood. If handled poorly, disputes can inflame divisions and even threaten national stability. But if managed well, land reform and dispute resolution can strengthen trust in institutions, promote fairness, and secure peace for generations. The government must seize this moment to get it right.

It is high time something comprehensive and difinitive was done.