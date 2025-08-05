The Faye-Sonko administration in Senegal: A comprehensive analysis of reforms and anti-Corruption efforts

- Advertisement -

By Ricky Peters

Executive Summary

The political landscape of Senegal underwent a significant transformation with the ascent of Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Ousmane Sonko. Faye, a former tax official and the general secretary of the African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity (PASTEF), assumed office as the fifth President of Senegal on April 2, 2024, following his victory in the presidential election. His candidacy was endorsed by Ousmane Sonko, the charismatic leader of PASTEF, who had been disqualified from running but was subsequently appointed Prime Minister by President Faye. This electoral outcome, emerging from a period of intense political tension and legal challenges, was widely interpreted as a popular mandate for “rupture” from past governance, underpinned by explicit promises to combat corruption and implement sweeping economic reforms.

The administration has since launched a comprehensive reform agenda, most notably the “Jubbanti Koom” (Economic and Social Recovery Plan), officially presented on August 1, 2025. This ambitious plan targets economic sovereignty through rigorous fiscal discipline, rationalisation of public spending, and a strong emphasis on mobilizing domestic financial resources. Beyond economic policy, the government has committed to significant governance and institutional reforms, including constitutional amendments aimed at reducing presidential powers, restructuring the judiciary, and fortifying anti-corruption mechanisms through strengthened institutions like the National Office for the Fight against Fraud and Corruption (OFNAC) and new legislation on asset declaration and whistleblower protection.

Despite the initial wave of public enthusiasm and a clear mandate, the administration faces substantial challenges. These include navigating internal political tensions between President Faye and Prime Minister Sonko , addressing a complex economic legacy burdened by significant hidden debts and the suspension of International Monetary Fund (IMF) programs , and managing public impatience regarding the pace and perceived impartiality of their reforms. The ambitious target of 90% internal financing for the “Jubbanti Koom” plan also raises questions among analysts regarding its practical feasibility.

I. The ascent of Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Ousmane Sonko: A historical overview

A. Roots of the PASTEF Movement and Key Figures

The political movement that brought Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Ousmane Sonko to power is rooted in the formation of the African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity (PASTEF) in January 2014, founded by Ousmane Sonko. Sonko, a former tax official, initially gained national recognition as a whistleblower, exposing instances of tax evasion, notably involving a Canadian company that allegedly used offshore tax havens to avoid significant tax payments. This act established his reputation as an anti-corruption crusader and resonated with a populace frustrated by perceived elite impunity.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, also a former tax official, developed a close relationship with Sonko within the Taxes and Estates Union, which Sonko had established. This shared professional background, particularly in public finance, appears to have instilled a profound awareness of financial mismanagement and corruption within the state apparatus. This common origin, combined with Sonko’s public actions as a whistleblower, directly translated into the core tenets of PASTEF’s ideology: left-wing populism and Pan-Africanism, with a strong emphasis on “work, ethics, and fraternity”. The party’s slogan, “Self-sacrifice for the Fatherland,” further underscores this commitment to national integrity and public service. This foundation suggests that their political movement was not merely a convenient alliance but stemmed from a principled opposition to financial irregularities they had witnessed firsthand, lending authenticity to their anti-corruption platform and generating significant popular appeal. This anti-establishment narrative, centered on integrity, was a crucial component of their appeal and helped to shape the public’s high expectations for a fundamental “rupture” from previous governance models.

PASTEF’s rapid rise was not without obstacles. The party was temporarily banned by the Senegalese government in July 2023, following accusations of inciting insurrection. Despite this, Faye was able to run as an independent candidate, benefiting from Sonko’s powerful endorsement.

B. The Road to Power: Political Tensions, Legal Battles, and the 2024 Election Victory

The path to the presidency for Faye and Sonko was fraught with political tensions and legal challenges. Ousmane Sonko faced multiple legal proceedings, including accusations of rape in February 2021 and a defamation conviction in 2023. Sonko consistently maintained that these charges were politically motivated attempts to prevent him from contesting the 2024 presidential election. These legal battles triggered widespread protests across Senegal, ultimately leading to his disqualification from the presidential race.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye also experienced detention, having been arrested in April 2023 on charges of contempt of court, defamation, and actions deemed likely to undermine public peace, stemming from his criticisms of the judiciary on social media. A pivotal moment arrived with the passage of an amnesty law, proposed by then-President Macky Sall. This legislation led to the release of Sonko, Faye, and hundreds of other political prisoners just days before the scheduled March 2024 election. While this amnesty facilitated their participation in the political process and ultimately their ascent to power, it also generated controversy. Critics argued that the law could grant impunity to state officials accused of serious crimes, including those involved in the deadly political violence that occurred between 2021 and 2024. This circumstance creates a complex legacy for the new administration: they benefited from a mechanism that some view as problematic, which could influence public scrutiny of their own judicial reforms and anti-corruption efforts, especially if these efforts are perceived as politically biased. This historical context could create a tension between the administration’s stated commitment to “justice and accountability” and the public’s memory of how they came to power. Any perceived leniency towards allies or harshness towards opponents in their anti-corruption drive could be viewed through the lens of this controversial amnesty, potentially undermining public trust.

Despite being detained and PASTEF having been banned, Faye’s candidacy for the presidency was validated as he had not been convicted. Sonko’s subsequent endorsement of Faye proved instrumental, significantly contributing to Faye’s landslide victory in the first round of the election, where he secured over 54% of the vote. Following his inauguration on April 2, 2024, President Faye promptly appointed Ousmane Sonko as Prime Minister. Further solidifying their political control, President Faye dissolved the opposition-dominated National Assembly in September 2024 and called for snap legislative elections in November. PASTEF secured a sweeping majority in these elections, winning 130 out of 165 seats, thereby providing the administration with significant parliamentary leverage to pursue its reform agenda.

C. Initial mandate and public expectations for “Rupture”

The Faye-Sonko administration came into power with an undeniable mandate for change, encapsulated by their promise of “rupture” from previous governance models. President Faye, in his inaugural address, explicitly pledged to combat corruption and reform the economy. The administration adopted the motto “Jef, Jealu, Jefante,” which translates to “Integrity, Exemplarity, Justice” in Wolof, signaling their core values and commitment.

Their arrival in power was met with widespread public celebrations and exceptionally high expectations for rooting out corruption, fostering prosperity, and asserting greater national sovereignty. Initial symbolic actions reinforced this commitment. For instance, President Faye notably refused a welcome-home party upon returning from a trip to Côte d’Ivoire, explaining that such activities were a waste of public resources. Furthermore, members of the new government were required to resign from any other elected positions they held, prompting Prime Minister Sonko to relinquish his role as mayor of Ziguinchor.

The administration initially enjoyed a “honeymoon period” and strong popular support for its declared “clean-up mission”. However, this period appears to be waning, with a discernible “clear sense of impatience” and “rising discontent” among the populace. This suggests a common pattern observed in populist movements: the high expectations for immediate and radical change often encounter the complex realities of governance. The administration’s populist rhetoric, effective in mobilizing support, is now confronting the practical difficulties of delivering tangible results. The observation that the “machinery has somewhat stalled” indicates that the initial wave of popular enthusiasm is being tested by the practical challenges of implementing sweeping reforms and managing public expectations. The erosion of public credit could undermine their ability to push through more difficult reforms, especially those that might involve short-term economic hardship for the population, such as subsidy cuts.

Table 2: Timeline of significant events

January 2014 PASTEF party founded by Ousmane Sonko

February 2021 Bassirou Diomaye Faye becomes General Secretary of PASTEF

April 2023 Bassirou Diomaye Faye arrested

June 2023 Ousmane Sonko sentenced (corrupting youth)

July 2023 PASTEF party dissolved by Senegalese government

November 2023 PASTEF endorses Bassirou Diomaye Faye for president

March 2024 Sonko and Faye released from prison via amnesty law; Faye wins presidential election

April 2, 2024 Bassirou Diomaye Faye inaugurated as 5th President of Senegal

April 3, 2024 Ousmane Sonko appointed Prime Minister

September 2024 President Faye dissolves National Assembly

November 2024 Snap legislative elections held; PASTEF wins super-majority

August 1, 2025 “Jubbanti Koom” plan officially presented

II. The New Reform Agenda: “Jubbanti Koom” and Broader Policy Frameworks

A. Economic Transformation and Fiscal Sovereignty

The Faye-Sonko administration has articulated a bold vision for Senegal’s economic future, centered on the principle of fiscal sovereignty. This vision is primarily embodied in the “Jubbanti Koom” (Economic and Social Recovery Plan), officially unveiled by Prime Minister Sonko on August 1, 2025, under the leadership of President Faye. The plan’s core objectives include addressing macroeconomic imbalances, fostering inclusive and sustainable growth, and serving as a strategic roadmap for the nation’s economic trajectory. A key emphasis is placed on stringent fiscal discipline, rationalization of public spending, and a robust mobilization of endogenous financial resources.