The Gambia concludes 2025 subregional karate championship

By Sirrah Touray

The WAZA United 2025 Open Karate Championship, concluded on Sunday at the FIFA Football Hotel in Yundum, provided a dual showcase of regional martial arts excellence, testing both combat prowess (Kumite) and technical mastery (Kata).

The competition successfully promoted unity and development across the Senegambian subregion, culminating in the highly anticipated award for the Best in Senegambia fighter.

While Senegalese clubs excelled in several Kumite categories, the host nation’s clubs, particularly Waza United and Busumbala, demonstrated overwhelming technical superiority in the Kata segments.

Technical dominance in Kata

The Kata segment of the championship, which focuses on precision, discipline, and execution of synchronized forms, strongly favoured the Gambian clubs. The host, Waza United, demonstrated immediate technical mastery by sweeping the top positions in the Colour Belt (Male) category. Edrissa Jallow took the gold, followed by his clubmate Prince Muhammed Pessima, while Black Eagle and Diamagueude (Senegal) shared third place.

The future of Gambian karate was on full display in the Mini Categories (Ages 7–11). Ami Secka of Farafenni Karate Club secured the Female Mini title, leading a one-two finish for her club. In the Male Mini division, Sulayman Jawara of Busumbala Karate Club took gold. As the competition moved to the Cadet level (Ages 14–16), Waza United’s technical depth became even clearer: Fatou Jobe of Waza United won the Female Cadet title, while Alieu Conteh, also of Waza United, claimed the Male Cadet gold, overcoming Lamine Baldeh of Kigamaye (Senegal).

The Senior Male Kata final saw Ibrahima Gomez of Waza United secure the prestigious top honour, defeating Ass Malick Taye of Kigamaye, Senegal. Furthermore, the club’s overwhelming technical strength was cemented in the Team Kata events, where Waza United was the sole competitor in both the Male and Female divisions, resulting in automatic gold medal victories and highlighting the club’s deep bench of talent and commitment to technical excellence.

Kumite: A contest of regional combat

The Kumite finals, or combat categories, presented a greater challenge, characterised by fierce regional rivalry. The male divisions were largely led by Senegalese teams, with Mbossé Karate Club of Senegal establishing early dominance by securing gold in both the Cadet (Souleymane Diadama) and -60kg (Mouhamed Ndao) categories. Throughout the mid-weight classes, Senegalese clubs asserted their power, with Kigamaye Karate Club and DUC Karate Club claiming the majority of the top honours. However, Gambian fighters consistently fought for podium finishes: Abubacarr Hydara of Waza United earned a crucial bronze in the -67kg category, and fighters from Busumbala and Black Eagle secured various third and fourth place spots across the heavier divisions.

In a spectacular display of local strength, Busumbala Karate Club delivered the most dominant national performance in the Female Seniors Kumite category, achieving a clean sweep of the entire podium. Fatoumatta Sissoho led the charge with the gold medal, followed by her clubmates Awa Sosseh, Isatou Banja, and Fatoumatta A Saho, underscoring the depth and potential of female martial arts talent in The Gambia. The overall results of the WAZA United 2025 Open Karate Championship confirmed its success as a major subregional event, providing a crucial platform for both Olympic preparation and regional cooperation, ultimately raising the technical and competitive standard of karate for both nations.