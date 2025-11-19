spot_img
Sports

Afcon 2027: Possible changes in the qualifying format?

The draw for the qualifiers of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations could take place on Friday, December 19, 2025, in Rabat, Morocco, starting at 18:00 GMT, according to leaked information awaiting confirmation from the Confederation of African Football.

The African football governing body could also implement a change to the qualification format. The participating teams would be split into 13 groups of either 3 or 4 teams.

The 13 group winners would qualify directly for the final tournament, along with the three best runners-up from the 13 groups. The remaining five spots would be determined by a two-legged playoff between the next 10 best runners-up.

The opening two matchdays of these qualifiers are expected to take place in March 2026. The final tournament will be held in three host nations who qualify automatically: Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

It’s also worth noting that Afon 2025 will be played from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, in Morocco, featuring 24 national teams.

