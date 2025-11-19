Gambia to send 14 athletes to African Youth Games

- Advertisement -

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) has confirmed the participation of 14 young athletes in four disciplines at the 2025 ANOCA African Youth Games in Luanda, Angola. The event will take place from December 10 -20.

Athletics attracts the biggest number of athletes from The Gambia with 10 young stars ready to shine and make history.

Two athletes, currently the African U18 champions in beach volleyball will represent the country, seeking to improve from their 2018 bronze medal feat. Judo and Badminton will all field one athlete at the games.

The delegation will be led by the GNOC Chef de Mission, Salifu Touray, president of Gambia Tug of War Association.

The African Youth Games is an international multi-sport event held every four years to complement the current Africa Games. The first games was hosted by Rabat, Morocco. This international sportive event has been created by Lassana Palenfo, current director of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa. The idea came in 2006, but the first African Youth Games only occurred in 2010.