CAF AFRICAN SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIP ZONAL QUALIFIERS TO KICK OFF IN THE GAMBIA TOMORROW

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has announced the dates and venues for the CAF African Schools Football Championship 2025/26 Zonal Qualifiers.

First staged in 2022 and combining the power of football and education, Africa’s largest and most impactful youth schools football competition for boys and girls in the Under-15 age category returns for another exciting season.

The WAFU A Zone officially kicks off this season’s qualifiers in The Gambia between 20–30 November 2025, marking the start to a series of Zonal Qualifiers set to decide the entrants for the CAF African Schools Football Championships Continental Finals.

The C African Schools Football Championship is a first in world football and the brainchild of CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, reflecting his visionary commitment to making African Football globally competitive and self-sustaining.

Building from the growing success of the past three editions, the 2025/26 season will once again see over 800 000 boys and girls from across Africa being afforded an opportunity to compete at the highest level of schools football.

In addition to the unique schools football platform, CAF’s ongoing Capacity Building Programmes will continue to operate parallel to the Zonal Qualifiers.

The programmes are uniquely designed to positively impact learners, coaches, educators and participating schools.

These include the Young Reporters Programme, Young Referee Programme, Young Medical Officers Programme, CAF D License Coaching Course, CAF Safeguarding workshops as well as a range of youth mentorship programmes involving CAF Legends.

CAF Director of Member Associations, Sarah Mukuna, highlighted the programme’s growing impact and its alignment with the broader vision of CAF.

“The CAF African Schools Football Championship has grown beyond being just a football competition, it is now a powerful developmental platform that empowers young Africans both on and off the field. Each edition continues to reaffirm the vision of CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, who believes in building sustainable pathways for the next generation through football and education. The long-term benefit of this programme is to shape future leaders, nurture talent, and strengthen the foundations of African football.”

Winners of both the Boys’ and Girls’ Continental Finals will each receive USD 300,000 prize money, with the runners-up each receiving USD 200,000 and the bronze medallists each taking home USD 150,000.

CAF African Schools Football Championship 2025/26 Zonal Qualifiers:

ZONAL UNION HOST COUNTRY HOST CITY EVENT DATES COMPETITION DATES WAFU-A Gambia Banjul 24 – 28 Nov 26 – 28 Nov WAFU-B Burkina Faso Ouagadougou 29 Nov – 4 Dec 02 – 04 Dec CECAFA Uganda Kampala 01 – 10 Dec 06 – 10 Dec COSAFA South Africa Stellenbosch 30 Nov – 07 Dec 05 – 07 Dec UNIFFAC Gabon Libreville 13 – 17 Dec 10 – 17 Dec UNAF Egypt 6 October 05 – 08 Dec 05 – 08 Dec

CAF | Communication Department