UNICEF celebrates 60 years of transformative partnership with Gambia

By Fatou Gassama

The Gambia marked a milestone on Monday evening, as UNICEF commemorated 60 years of unwavering commitment to advancing child health, education, protection, and participation. The celebration, held at the OIC Conference Centre, coincided with the United Nations’ 80th anniversary, drawing government officials, development partners, and children to reflect on progress and renew commitments to child welfare.

A legacy of impact

Since The Gambia’s independence, UNICEF has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the government, delivering life-saving interventions and strengthening systems to protect and empower children. “In The Gambia, children are not just part of the population—they are the population,” said Karl Frederick Paul, UN Resident Coordinator. With 64% of the nation under 18, the urgency to prioritize their needs is paramount. Unicef’s contributions include:

The initiative is design to strengthen child protection frameworks, improve immunisation coverage, reduced child malnutrition, enhanced birth registration systems, inclusive education initiatives.

Babacarr Sowe, Speaker of the Children’s National Assembly, expressed gratitude for UNICEF’s support in amplifying young voices. “We want to grow up in a country where every child is safe, educated, and heard. We are proud of Unicef’s 60 years of work, and we want to be part of the solution.”

While achievements are commendable, challenges persist. Mr Paul emphasised, “We are not doing enough. Too many children lack healthcare, face malnutrition, or are out of school. Climate change threatens their future.” He urged renewed collaboration: “We must work together—government, civil society, the private sector, and communities—to build resilient systems that reach every child.”

Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow described the partnership as a “diamond bond,” highlighting progress in immunisation, education, and child protection. “A healthy child is a core investment for the nation. We count on UNICEF’s strategic partnership to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and our National Development Plan.”

Fatou Kinteh, Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Welfare, praised UNICEF’s role in promoting child rights, combating harmful practices like FGM and child marriage, and expanding inclusive education. “Every child deserves protection, education, and a chance to thrive.”

The event underscored that the journey is far from over. As The Gambia looks ahead, stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring no child is left behind. “Children are the world’s most valuable resource,” Vice President Jallow said. “Let us invest in them—for a brighter future.”

UNICEF’s next chapter in The Gambia includes initiatives in digital literacy, climate resilience, and social protection. The partnership, now a beacon of hope, will continue to shine for generations to come.