Musician Sparklyn Black signs five-year deal with Overview Media

By Arret Jatta

In a move set to boost Gambian talent, Overview Media Group, a UK-based label, has signed Gambian artist Muhammed Sillah, known as Sparklyn Black, to a five-year contract. The signing signifies a significant step in promoting Gambian music on a global scale.

Overview Media Group, a multimedia company headquartered in Manchester, England, focuses on artist development, global distribution, and fostering partnerships between African and international artists.

The label has a strong presence in West Africa, working with artists from The Gambia, Nigeria, and neighbouring countries. Their mission centers on showcasing authentic African voices and building sustainable international careers.

At a press conference in Kololi, Overview Media Group’s CEO, Muhammed Ceesay, expressed his excitement about signing Sparklyn Black, highlighting the company’s commitment to advancing The Gambia’s music industry.

Ceesay emphasised the personal connection and family-like atmosphere within their team, stating their dedication to helping Sparklyn Black’s career flourish beyond The Gambia.

Sparkly Black expressed his gratitude and excitement about the partnership, stating that it’s a dream come true.

“I’m so proud and grateful about this event happening today. You know, because there are lots of artistes in the country that could be chosen, so choosing me means a lot to me,” he said.

The symbolic signing ceremony aimed to inspire young people, particularly those struggling with addiction.

The event sent a strong message to youth trapped in the web of drug addiction, showing them that success is possible with the right opportunities and support.

Overview Media Group’s mission aligns with its goal of promoting Gambian art and music. The company’s partnership with Sparklyn Black is expected to boost the Gambian music industry, providing a platform for local artists to showcase their talents globally. With this partnership, Sparklyn Black’s music is expected to reach a broader audience, inspiring a new generation of Gambian artists.