The Lion of Islam, Hazrat Umar (RA): A Legacy of Unyielding Bravery, Pioneering Vision, and the Root of Ascetic Piety

By Professor Dr Atif Amin Al Hussaini

Hazrat Umar ibn al-Khattab (RA) was the second Caliph of Islam, a towering figure in Islamic history, renowned for his justice, wisdom, and profound impact on the Muslim world.

Full name and lineage

His full name was Umar ibn al-Khattab ibn Nufayl ibn Abd al-Uzza ibn Riyah ibn Abdullah ibn Qurt ibn Razah ibn Adi ibn Ka’b ibn Lu’ayy. He belonged to the Adi clan of the Quraysh tribe in Mecca.

The dawn of the new Islamic year, a time of reflection and renewal, paradoxically commenced with profound sacrifices that continue to resonate through history. It was in this very month that Hazrat Umar ibn al-Khattab (RA), the revered second Caliph of Islam, attained martyrdom, a stark reminder of the challenges faced by the early Muslim community. Decades later, but still within the sanctity of this month, the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Imam Hussain (RA), offered the ultimate sacrifice, along with his entire family, not for worldly gain, but for the unwavering establishment of Allah Almighty’s rule of law and for the enduring dignity of humanity. As we step into this new year, let us not forget the profound reasons behind their martyrdoms. Let us instead hold fast to the principles they died for: justice, truth, and devotion to the divine will.

The Holy Prophet’s ﷺ Statement about Hazrat Umar (RA)

The statement attributed to the Holy Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, “If there were to be a prophet after me, it would be Umar,” is widely narrated and reflects the immense regard the Prophet ﷺ had for him.

Hadith Reference:

**Jamiat-Tirmidhi, Vol. 1, Book 46, Hadith 3686:**”Narrated ‘Uqbah bin ‘Amr and Samurah bin Jundab: that the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said: ‘If there were to be a Prophet after me, it would be ‘Umar bin Al-Khattab.'” `English Translation: “If there were to be a prophet after me, it would be Umar bin Al-Khattab.”

This Hadith emphasizes Umar’s profound wisdom, strong faith, and the pivotal role he played in the nascent Muslim community.

Hazrat Umar’s (RA) Time with the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Before his conversion, Umar (RA) was a staunch opponent of Islam. However, his conversion was a turning point, strengthening the Muslim community significantly. He spent approximately

13 years with the Holy Prophet ﷺ in Mecca and 10 years in Medina.

Early Days and Conversion: Initially, Umar (RA) was known for his fierce opposition to Islam. However, a miraculous turn of events led to his conversion. While on his way to kill the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, he encountered his sister and brother-in-law, who had embraced Islam. After reading a portion of Surah Taha, his heart was softened, and he went directly to the Prophet ﷺ to declare his faith. His conversion marked a significant shift for the Muslims, as they were then able to pray openly at the Kaaba, something they had previously been unable to do. This event earned him the title “Al-Farooq” (The Discerner), meaning one who distinguishes between right and wrong.

He actively participated in all major battles alongside the Prophet ﷺ, including: Advisor to the Prophet ﷺ : Umar (RA) was known for his strong opinions and insightful advice. On several occasions, his opinions were later confirmed by Quranic revelations, highlighting his profound understanding and foresight. For example, his suggestion to take the station of Ibrahim (Maqam-e-Ibrahim) as a place of prayer was later enshrined in the Quran. Quranic Verse (related to Maqam-e-Ibrahim): “And take, [O believers], from the standing place of Abraham a place of prayer.” [Surah Al-Baqarah, 2:125]

Contributions during the Life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Strengthening the Muslim Community: His conversion immediately bolstered the morale and strength of the early Muslims, enabling them to practice their faith more openly.

Contributions as Caliph (634-644 CE)

Hazrat Umar’s (RA) ten-year caliphate is considered one of the most significant periods in Islamic history, laying the foundation for a vast Islamic empire and establishing principles of governance that endured for centuries.

Expansion of the Islamic Empire: Under his leadership, the Muslim armies achieved remarkable victories, expanding the Islamic state beyond the Arabian Peninsula to include: Conquest of Persia (Sassanid Empire): Major victories against the powerful Persian Empire led to its eventual collapse and the incorporation of its vast territories into the Islamic Caliphate. Key battles include the Battle of Qadisiyyah and the Battle of Nahavand. Conquest of the Levant (Syria, Palestine, Jerusalem): Significant victories against the Byzantine Empire, including the Battle of Yarmouk, led to the Muslim control of Syria and Palestine. He famously entered Jerusalem peacefully and guaranteed the safety of its Christian inhabitants, demonstrating a model of religious tolerance. Conquest of Egypt: The Muslim army, under Amr ibn al-‘As, conquered Egypt, adding another crucial territory to the Islamic state.

Islamic Calendar: He introduced the Hijri calendar, starting from the Prophet’s migration (Hijra) from Mecca to Medina, which is still used today.

Reasons for His Fame

Hazrat Umar (RA) is renowned for several key attributes:

Justice (Al-Farooq): His unwavering commitment to justice, regardless of social status or religion, earned him the title “Al-Farooq.” Numerous anecdotes highlight his impartiality and severity against injustice. Leadership and Statesmanship: His strategic military acumen, administrative genius, and ability to govern a vast and diverse empire with fairness and efficiency are unparalleled. Humility and Austerity: Despite being the ruler of a vast empire, he lived a simple, austere life, often sleeping on the bare ground and personally inspecting the conditions of his subjects. Piety and Strong Faith: His deep piety, devotion to Allah, and strict adherence to Islamic principles guided all his decisions. Courage and Strength: He was known for his immense physical and moral courage, which was evident both in battles and in his administration. Forward-Thinking: His administrative innovations, such as the Diwan system and the establishment of new cities, demonstrate his foresight and vision.

His Martyrdom

Hazrat Umar (RA) was martyred by a Persian slave named Abu Lu’lu’a Firuz, in 23 AH (644 CE).

Details of his Martyrdom:

The Assassin: Abu Lu’lu’a was a Christian Persian slave belonging to Mughirah ibn Shu’bah, the governor of Kufa. He reportedly held a personal grudge against Umar (RA) over a trivial financial dispute or, more likely, harbored resentment over the Muslim conquest of Persia.

Abu Lu’lu’a was a Christian Persian slave belonging to Mughirah ibn Shu’bah, the governor of Kufa. He reportedly held a personal grudge against Umar (RA) over a trivial financial dispute or, more likely, harbored resentment over the Muslim conquest of Persia. The Attack: While leading the Fajr (dawn) prayer in the Masjid an-Nabawi (Prophet’s Mosque) in Medina, Abu Lu’lu’a attacked Umar (RA) with a poisoned dagger, stabbing him six times, including a fatal blow below the navel.

While leading the Fajr (dawn) prayer in the Masjid an-Nabawi (Prophet’s Mosque) in Medina, Abu Lu’lu’a attacked Umar (RA) with a poisoned dagger, stabbing him six times, including a fatal blow below the navel. Aftermath: Despite his severe injuries, Umar (RA) continued to lead the prayer briefly before collapsing. He was carried to his home. Before his death, he appointed a council of six senior companions to choose the next Caliph.

Despite his severe injuries, Umar (RA) continued to lead the prayer briefly before collapsing. He was carried to his home. Before his death, he appointed a council of six senior companions to choose the next Caliph. Demise: He succumbed to his wounds three days later, on the 26th of Dhu al-Hijjah, 23 AH. He was buried alongside the Holy Prophet Muhammad ﷺ and Abu Bakr (RA) in the Rawdah Sharif, Medina.

Poetry of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Urdu (with English Translation)

Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the great philosopher-poet, held Hazrat Umar (RA) in immense reverence, often highlighting his justice, leadership, and the transformative impact of his caliphate.

Here is a famous couplet from Iqbal, reflecting his admiration for Umar’s justice:

Urdu:

؎ نگاہِ مردِ مومن سے بدل جاتی ہیں تقدیریں خاکی نگہ میں بھی ہے تاثیرِ فقر و شاہی

English Translation (Contextualized for Umar’s character):

“From the gaze of a true believer, destinies are transformed, Even in a speck of dust, there lies the essence of poverty and kingship.”

This couplet, while general, speaks to the power of a true believer’s vision, and Iqbal often applied this concept to figures like Umar, whose humble demeanor belied his immense power and influence. It implies that a man of true faith, like Umar, can wield immense power while maintaining simplicity, profoundly impacting the world.

Another verse that captures the spirit of Umar’s leadership, though not exclusively about him, resonates with his character:

Urdu:

؎ یہ غازی، یہ تیرے پراسرار بندے جنھیں تو نے بخشا ہے ذوقِ خدائی دو نیم ان کی ٹھوکر سے صحرا و دریا سِمٹ کر پہاڑ ان کی ہیبت سے رائی

English Translation:

“These warriors, these mysterious servants of Yours, Whom You have blessed with the fervor of divine love, Deserts and rivers split in two by their steps, Mountains shrink into dust before their awe.”

This verse, from Iqbal’s “Masjid-e-Qurtuba,” though speaking of the Muslim conquerors in general, perfectly encapsulates the awe-inspiring impact of leaders like Umar (RA) and the armies he commanded. It highlights the divine strength and conviction that propelled the early Muslims to reshape the world.

Iqbal consistently portrayed Hazrat Umar (RA) as the epitome of Islamic justice, strength, and unwavering faith, a role model for leadership in the Muslim world. His poetry often calls Muslims to emulate the spirit of Umar (RA) to reclaim their glory.

A Concluding Prayer for the New Islamic Year especially for The Gâmbia

May this new Islamic year usher in a profound transformation, bringing 360 degrees of positive change in the thoughts, actions, and feelings of all who read and publish this article, and indeed, for the entire Muslim Ummah. May these positive shifts lead to win-win situations for all stakeholders, fostering harmony, prosperity, and understanding globally.

We pray specifically for our brothers and sisters in The Gambia, Iran, Pakistan, Palestine, and the Holy Land of Saudi Arabia. May this year begin with divine justice for all those who harbor evil intentions against these Muslim nations, against humanity, and against human health. May those who perpetuate harm face severe mental, physical, and financial challenges, and may their ill-fated plans be thwarted.

Ameen.