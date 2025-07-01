A reflection on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement

- Advertisement -

By Ansumana Darboe

Article 6 of the Paris Agreement could change everything for communities fighting climate change, if they know how to Use it.

Right now, in places where the earth meets the sea, where forests breathe life into the atmosphere, and where the wind carries both hope and hardship, something powerful is happening. Communities are standing on the frontlines of climate action, often without realising they hold a key to unlocking billions in climate finance. That key is Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, and understanding it could mean the difference between being exploited and being empowered.

The idea sounds simple enough. When a village in Mozambique plants trees, or a cooperative in Guatemala switches to clean cookstoves, or Indigenous communities in the Amazon protect their ancestral forests, these actions trap carbon that would otherwise heat our planet. Under Article 6, these carbon savings can be turned into credits and sold to companies or governments trying to meet their climate targets. The money from those sales should then flow back to the communities, funding better schools, hospitals, roads, and sustainable livelihoods etc. It’s a system that could—in theory—turn climate action into a powerful engine for local development.

But theory and reality often live in different worlds. Across the globe, there are stories of carbon deals signed in rushed meetings where villagers didn’t fully understand the terms, of contracts that lock away land rights for generations while the promised benefits never materialise, of millions earned from carbon credits while the people who made those credits possible still struggle to find clean water. This isn’t an accident. It’s what happens when communities don’t know the rules of the game they’re being asked to play.

Article 6 wasn’t designed to be a tool for exploitation. Buried in its technical language are crucial protections: carbon markets must support sustainable development, respect human rights, ensure transparency, and involve communities in decision-making. These aren’t just suggestions, they’re international legal requirements. But like any tool, Article 6 only works if the people using it know how it functions.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Carbon markets are projected to grow into a $100 billion-a-year industry by 2030. That money could either become a lifeline for communities on the frontlines of climate change or yet another resource extracted from them without fair return. The difference will come down to who understands the system. When a fisherman or Oyster woman knows how much his/her mangroves are worth in carbon markets, s/he can demand a fair price. When farmers understand their rights under Article 6, they can reject contracts that sacrifice their land for pennies. When entire communities track where the carbon money flows, they can ensure it actually builds the clinics and schools they were promised.

This is about more than carbon accounting, it’s about power. For decades, global climate policy has been shaped in rooms where the people most affected by decisions rarely have a seat. Article 6 could change that, but only if communities claim their place at the table. The first step is knowledge. The second is organisation. The third is action.

Over the next week, we’ll break down exactly how Article 6 works in practice, not through dry policy explanations, but through the real experiences of communities already navigating this system. We’ll look at the traps to avoid, the strategies that work, and the ways ordinary people are turning international climate rules into tools for local justice. Because the truth is this: the Paris Agreement belongs to everyone. Its power only grows when the people breathing life into its promises understand how to wield it.

The climate crisis has taught us that the world is deeply interconnected. The air we breathe ties us together across continents. So too does the fight for justice in climate finance. When a village in Kenya gets a fair deal for its forest, it sets a precedent that strengthens the hand of Indigenous groups in Peru. When farmers in Kenya track their carbon revenue transparently, it builds accountability that helps communities in Gambia. This is how change spreads—not through top-down solutions, but through shared knowledge and collective action.

The carbon market boom is coming. The question isn’t whether the money will move, it’s who will control where it flows. Article 6 gives communities a legal basis to demand their fair share, but only if they know it exists. That’s why this conversation matters. That’s why silence isn’t an option. And that’s why the most important climate technology isn’t a machine or an app—its information, shared widely, understood deeply, and used wisely by the people who need it most.