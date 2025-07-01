YANKUBA CEESAY APPOINTED U21 HEAD COACH AT BRØNDBY IF

- Advertisement -

By Musa Sise

Brondby FC of Denmark has announced the signing of former Gambia international Yankuba Ceesay (Mal) as head coach of their U21 team. The contract is for two years subject to an extension. Mal was presented alongside U23 coach, Poul Adrian Thillemann.

The announcement was made by Jesper Mathiesen, a club official, who expressed great confidence in the club’s latest technical additions. He went on and added:

- Advertisement -

“It is with great pleasure that we can present our new U21 and U23 coaches. As the club produces more self-developed players for our senior department, the club has chosen to create a U21 squad. The U21 squad should be another opportunity for our young players, where they can further develop and hopefully take the next step that lies ahead of them.”

Yankuba Ceesay, affectionately known as Mal, brings with him a wealth of international experience, both as a professional player and as a developing coach. During his playing career, he represented The Gambia national team and played professionally across Europe, including stints in Sweden, Lithuania, Spain, and Iceland.

Ceesay’s appointment is a significant milestone, not only in his personal coaching journey but also for Gambian football, as it marks a historic step for a former Scorpion to lead the youth ranks of a major European club. His knowledge of modern football dynamics, youth development, and international standards is expected to add great value to Brøndby’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent.

- Advertisement -

The newly formed U21 squad will operate closely with the existing U23 setup, continuing the club’s structured pathway from academy to senior team. The move underlines Brøndby’s growing emphasis on youth development and long-term talent sustainability.

Ceesay’s appointment signals a bright chapter in both his coaching career and Brøndby’s youth development programme. His work will be closely followed by fans and stakeholders in The Gambia, where his success serves as a powerful inspiration for aspiring coaches and footballers alike.

Career history

Mal as he is widely called was a graduate of the Gambia League having played in all categories of The Gambia’s national teams from his earlier stint with Flamemins, Wallidan and Real de Banjul.

Professional career

Mal joined Allianza Atletico of Peru in 2007 and became the first Gambian to play professional football in Latin America.

He also had a brief trial with Walsall FC before joining Swedish side Degerfors IF.

Mal went on to play in Baltic state of Estonia, another first after signing a two-year contract with Estonian Meistriliiga side Nõmme Kalju with whom he made his UEFA Champions league debut against Finnish side HJK with a goal to his name.

Mal who is UEFA A-License holder and has been training in Both Italy and France launched his coaching journey in Finland, with KPV Kokkola academy and was on the coaching staff in Norrvalla FF.

Brondby IF was founded in 1909 following a merger and plays their football in the Danish Superliga.

The club has excelled both nationally and internationally by reaching the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup in 1986-87 and the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup 1990–91. In addition, the club qualified for the UEFA Champions League in 1998, where they beat Bayern Munich in the group stage, and for the UEFA Cup / Europa League several times.

Brøndby have a longstanding rivalry with city neighbours FC Copenhagen, against which they contest the Copenhagen Derby. The fixture is also referred to as the “Battle of Copenhagen” or the “New Firm”.

The club finished 4th in the just ended 2024-2025 season.