Berewuleng conquerors women league

For the first time in history, the West Coast Region has won the Gambia Women Football League. The new champions are Berewuleng FC of Brikama who, following a fascinating 2-1 comeback over TMT FC, marked by an outstanding performance from Sarah Jarju, changed the history of the game to become champions on Sunday.

As champions, Berewuleng FC have earned themselves gold medals, a prestigious trophy and a cash prize of D500,000.

The coronation ceremony held in Brikama, was presided over by GFF First Vice President Bakary Jammeh and attended by Sainabou Cham, president of the Women’s Football Association, GFF General Secretary Lamin Jassey, along with members of both the GFF executive and the Women’s Football Association.

One of the most fascinating angle of their story is that Berewuleng played the entire league undefeated, scoring 46 goals and conceding only 6.