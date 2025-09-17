The psychology of service personnel

- Advertisement -

By David Kujabi

I woke up at my usual hour of 2am, and after my morning prayers, I picked up the phone. I was scrolling through Facebook when I came across a posting with the famous Thomas Sankara quote:

“A soldier without any political or ideological training is a potential criminal.”

The quote reminded me of a chapter in my book, After the Badge – my experiences and reflections as a Police Officer, published in March 2024. In it, I had a chapter that resonates with Sankara’s quote. Please see it below:

In 2018, I was honoured to receive a Rotary Peace Scholarship, which allowed me to pursue a master’s degree in Peace, Conflict and Development at the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom. My motivation for choosing this path was deeply rooted in my experiences during the Darfur conflict and my aspiration to comprehend the intricate dynamics of conflicts to make a meaningful contribution to peace.

During my academic journey in May 2019, I embarked on a study tour in Northern Ireland, where a remarkable encounter reshaped my perspective on military and police service mentalities. Our group had the privilege of meeting an ex-British soldier who had served during the tumultuous period known as ‘The Troubles’ (1968-1998). These were years marked by violent conflict between Protestant Unionists (loyalists) and Roman Catholic Nationalists (republicans), with the Irish Republican Army (IRA) arising from the latter group.

The former soldier’s candid discussion highlighted the psychological transformation during military and service training. He conveyed how the training instils a sense of belonging to a brotherhood, fostering unwavering loyalty to one’s country and the belief that one’s nation is always on the right side of any conflict. Interestingly, he mentioned that soldiers often do not harbour personal animosity toward their perceived adversaries but are willing to engage in violence for political reasons.

This revelation prompted me to ponder the similar mentality among police officers, who sometimes disperse demonstrators forcefully even when the causes are just. The training processes for military and police personnel appear to cultivate an ‘Us versus Them’ mindset. My initiation into the police force involved instructors who aimed to erase our civilian identities and mould us into security service personnel akin to soldiers.

While reflecting on my training experiences in The Gambia and Ghana, I realised that programs designed to produce law enforcement officers and protectors of life and property may inadvertently yield individuals who do not fully grasp the nuances of civic-centred security values. A research paper by Hills succinctly describes African police forces as generally “brutal, corrupt, and badly paid,” a characterisation I initially hesitated to accept but felt compelled to scrutinise objectively.

This revelation illuminated the complex psyche of security personnel, explaining their seemingly callous actions, such as dispersing demonstrators even in cases where the demands are valid and beneficial to the police themselves. The training, I realised, perpetuates an ‘Us versus Them’ mentality, eroding the empathetic connection between law enforcers and civilians. As a fledgling police officer, I distinctly remember being told that our civilian identity would be effaced, replaced by the demeanour and mindset of security service personnel.

Reflecting on my training experiences in The Gambia and Ghana, I discerned the potential pitfalls within the programs designed to shape law enforcement officers and guardians of societal well-being. A critical examination of the Gambian Police Force’s history unveiled its roots, intertwined with the British colonial legacy. Established in 1816 to safeguard British interests, the force’s primary objective was to impose order and maintain control, serving the colonial agenda rather than the citizens’ welfare.

Post-independence, the Gambia Police Force underwent transformations, yet the training methodology and the institution’s ethos remained deeply ingrained in the legacy of subservience to the ruling government. The training programs, even until recent times, were centred on loyalty to the government, particularly the president, rather than the state itself.

The recruitment practices mirrored these historical imprints. Historically, the emphasis was not on academic excellence but on physical attributes like height and strength. However, there has been a shift in recent times with the inclusion of university graduates in the police force. Although commendable, the infusion of intellectual diversity was often overshadowed by the persistent ‘Us versus Them’ mentality cultivated during training.

Training schools play a pivotal role in shaping personnel and the execution of their duties. However, in The Gambia, the training and practice of security have historically revolved around loyalty and patriotism to the ruling government, particularly the president, rather than a broader allegiance to the state. Despite over 165 years of existence, the recruitment and training program of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) has seen minimal changes.

During the colonial era and extending into the days of the Field Force, recruitment, particularly for lower ranks in the police force, prioritised physical attributes like height, strength, and fitness rather than academic excellence. However, amidst this, individuals of exceptional intelligence were selected, many of whom ascended the ranks to become highly accomplished officers. Surprisingly, until recently, the GPF continued to admit Grade 9 graduates into its ranks. However, there was a notable shift with the inclusion of university graduates into the cadet core, leading to a diverse pool of talents within the force.

This evolution was spurred by the visionary initiative of former Inspector General of Police Yankuba Sonko, who championed the unprecedented recruitment of university graduates and sponsored serving officers to pursue higher education. Despite occasional poor performance among some personnel, the GPF now boasts a rich human resource base, which, if effectively harnessed, could transform it into an enviable force.

Nevertheless, the GPF’s training programs and facilities urgently need a significant boost. It’s a universal truth that a person’s environment, socialisation, and the treatment they receive profoundly influence their interactions and relationships with others. During their training, recruits were systematically stripped of their civilian identities, replacing them with the spirit and thinking of a police officer. This transformation fostered a pervasive ‘them versus us’ sentiment, often leading security personnel to adopt a superior attitude toward civilians.

The training process, unfortunately, was marred by excessive and unnecessary punishment methods such as the infamous ‘monkey dance,’ ‘frog jumps,’ push-ups, and squats. Instructors sometimes commanded recruits to carry out irrelevant, senseless tasks, all instilling obedience to orders. The absurdity of these practices extended to instances where recruits were asked to run substantial distances to pluck leaves from trees or bathe fully clothed, experiences that mirrored the dehumanising treatment meted out to some arrested criminals.

Such attitudes seeped into the broader interaction of security personnel with civilians. It was common to hear derogatory terms like ‘you dirty civilian’ uttered by soldiers. Security personnel often approached their duties with a sense of favour, soliciting bribes and displaying minimal or no customer care. Consequently, the training and experiences of Gambian security personnel stood in stark contrast to democratic and civic-centred security values.

This misalignment was underscored by the Security Sector Reform Assessment Report of 2017, which highlighted gaps in training as a significant obstacle to reforming security institutions. The report underlines a crucial imperative: the urgent need to reorient security services within a democratic framework. This reorientation should prioritise human rights and human security, necessitating a huge shift in the training ethos.

In essence, the evolution of Gambian security institutions is at a crossroads. The rich human resources within the GPF, including a growing pool of university graduates, signify a wealth of untapped potential. A holistic revamp of training methodologies is imperative to harness this potential fully. By aligning training practices with democratic values, human rights, and civic engagement, The Gambia can nurture a security force that truly serves and protects its citizens, fostering a society where mutual respect and understanding between civilians and security personnel form the bedrock of stability and progress.