The Senegalese political class settling scores

By Jaingol*

The political landscape of Senegal has become increasingly characterised by cycles of vindictiveness and political vendetta over the years. This vicious cycle, where leaders engage in personal and political retribution against their rivals, has become a destructive force, undermining the country’s democratic institutions and social fabric. To fully understand the implications of this ongoing trend, let’s break it down in detail:

1. Historical context and political rivalries

Senegal has long been a beacon of democracy in Africa, with a peaceful transfer of power and a relatively stable political system. However, political rivalries, personal grudges, and vendettas between political elites have increasingly overshadowed the country’s political discourse. These rivalries often stem from historical contexts such as competition for power, ideological differences, and the desire for dominance within the ruling establishment.

2. The role of President Wade’s family

The cycle of vindictiveness arguably started to intensify during the tenure of President Abdoulaye Wade (2000-2012). Wade’s son, Karim, became a symbol of corruption and nepotism, a key issue for opposition parties. Karim was heavily involved in politics and governance during his father’s rule, but his ambition to succeed his father and his controversial dealings made him a target for many.

After Wade’s defeat in 2012, the new president, Macky Sall, sought to prosecute Karim Wade for corruption. Karim was charged with embezzlement and money laundering and sentenced to prison, only to be pardoned by President Sall in 2016. This move was seen by some as a political manouvre to gain favour with certain factions of the Senegalese public and perhaps to settle political scores with the Wade family. Many critics believe that the prosecution of Karim was not just a matter of addressing corruption, but rather an act of political retribution, further intensifying the bitter rivalry between Macky Sall and the Wade family.

3. Macky Sall and the persecution of opponents

Macky Sall, who succeeded Wade in 2012, initially portrayed himself as a reformer and a candidate who would break with the old politics. However, his administration has also been accused of targeting political opponents. One of the most notable cases was the imprisonment of Khalifa Sall, the former mayor of Dakar, who had been a potential challenger to Macky Sall in the 2019 presidential election. Khalifa Sall’s corruption charges, which led to his incarceration, were widely viewed by many as politically motivated. His conviction and subsequent removal from the political scene appeared to be a calculated move to neutralise a strong rival ahead of the 2019 election.

Critics argue that President Sall’s use of the legal system to silence or weaken opponents became a pattern during his presidency. Notably, his administration was accused of repressing freedom of speech, arresting journalists, and jailing opposition figures, which further fueled the perception of a political vendetta-driven system.

4. The case of Ousmane Sonko and the continued cycle of revenge

Ousmane Sonko, a former tax official turned opposition leader, rose to prominence with a strong anti-corruption and populist message. Sonko’s criticism of President Sall, particularly regarding his government’s alleged corruption and mismanagement, resonated with many Senegalese citizens, especially the youths. However, Sonko also found himself the target of legal and political persecution.

In 2021, Sonko was accused of rape, which he and his supporters claimed was a politically motivated attack to discredit him and eliminate him as a threat to Sall’s regime. The timing of the charges — just as Sonko was gaining significant momentum ahead of the 2024 elections — raised suspicions that it was an attempt to stop him from becoming a serious contender. Protests erupted across Senegal, and the crackdown on Sonko’s supporters only heightened the sense that the political system had become one of revenge and vendetta rather than democratic governance.

The political persecution of Sonko, along with the ongoing animosity between his supporters and the Sall administration, created a toxic atmosphere in the country. The cycle of retribution was repeating itself — one political figure attacking another, with legal means being weaponised to achieve political objectives.

5. The role of the Diomaye Movement

Since the ouster of Sall, members of the Diomaye Administration have escalated the attacks on Sall, members of his government and allies. They have made several allegations against the Sall family and its in-laws, claiming that they were involved in corruption and illegitimate dealings. The accusations levelled against the Sall family have not only contributed to the political polarisation but have also added fuel to the fire of the ongoing vendetta politics.

The Diomaye Movement represents a further escalation in the cycle of political vendetta that has enveloped Senegal’s political scene, signaling that the political class is increasingly more focused on attacking one another personally and through the legal system than on addressing the actual needs of the people.

6. The impact on Senegalese society

The ongoing cycle of vindictiveness in Senegal’s politics has serious implications for the country’s stability and development. Firstly, it erodes trust in the political system and the rule of law. When legal systems are used as tools for political attacks rather than for justice, citizens lose confidence in the fairness of state institutions.

Secondly, this cycle creates deep divisions within society. Political allegiances often become polarised, and instead of fostering healthy debate and discourse, the political environment becomes hostile and entrenched. This division can escalate into social unrest, as evidenced by the protests in recent years, particularly in the wake of the Sonko case.

Lastly, the cycle of political vendetta distracts from the core issues that need to be addressed in the country. Critical challenges such as unemployment, poverty, education, healthcare, and economic development are often sidelined as political leaders engage in personal battles.

Conclusion: A need for change

The cycle of vindictiveness in Senegal’s political circles must end for the sake of the country’s democratic health and social stability. A shift away from personal political attacks and retribution is essential for the country to focus on building its institutions, fostering unity, and addressing the pressing challenges facing its people. For this to happen, political leaders must prioritise national interests over personal vendettas and ensure that the rule of law is respected above all else.

Senegal’s political future depends on breaking this cycle and rebuilding trust in its political processes. If the current pattern continues, it could indeed rupture the fabric of society and undermine the hard-earned democratic gains the country has made over the years.

Jaingol* – Is a pen name adopted by the author for articles published in The Standard.