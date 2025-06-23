The State of the Nation Address 2025: Reality check

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Section 77 of the Constitution states that at least once a year the President would go to the National Assembly to “address a session on the condition of The Gambia, the polices of the Government and the administration of the State.” Three key words are crucial in this provision: condition, policies, and administration – of the country. On Thursday June 19, President Barrow sought to address these three words. Analysing his speech, it is clear that he did not speak objectively, honestly, and thoroughly about the condition, policies, and administration of The Gambia.

He spent the entire time going from sector to sector, listing and highlighting various projects and interventions to showcase his successes. Even where he raised concerns, he took no responsibility for the situation but quickly went to state what his Government was doing to address the shortcomings. At the end of the day, Barrow did not speak to the conditions which the majority of the people of the Gambia live.

Some of the successes he listed were the increase in GDP growth, the reduction of inflation, as well as the construction of over 900km of road. He also spoke of the completion of the OIC highway phases 1 and 2, and the launch of the 23mw solar plant in Jambur. Phase 3 was announced in December 2024, yet no action has taken place six months later. In agriculture, he spoke of the large-scale fertiliser and seed distribution, price reduction on inputs and the 20ha rice project by GAF as well as support for mechanisation and irrigation.

He trumpeted the investments in youth empowerment and employment initiatives, while also noting the successes in the digital economy area. He noted that the draft constitution was tabled, the Victims Reparations Act passed, and the Anti-Corruption Commission established. On healthcare, he said improvements were registered with 13 facilities scheduled to go under the National Health Insurance Scheme, while six 6 new health facilities were constructed and 32 ambulances procured. He said in 2024, the country increased tourist arrivals by 10%.

But the President did not speak about the failures and corruption in the tourism sector. Since the National Assembly Public Petitions Committee passed a resolution in 2024 for accountability in the tourism sector, there has been no action. For example, the ecolodges in which millions were spent remain unfinished.

Our national debt continues to increase, which he acknowledged is above the debt-to-GDP threshold of 70%. While taxes, loans and grants continue to rise, at the same time unemployment and poverty are increasing across the country. Yes, he mentioned increased investments and improvements in healthcare, the fact remains that majority of citizens are finding healthcare expensive, erratic, and poor. There continues to be huge shortage of specialised personnel and limited access to specialised care despite infrastructure investment.

Legal and governance delays are challenges due to slow reforms due to poor political will. Related to this is weak law enforcement such that the incidence of sexual and gender-based violence continue to be prevalent, while crime and drugs abuse remain perennial. Similarly, protection for persons with disabilities, including their access to public services is weak despite the necessary laws in place.

The President mentioned efforts at anti-corruption, but public sector corruption is as widespread and glaring as the noon at 2pm reflecting his poor administration of the state. What is evident is that Barrow has not been able to make public institutions and officials effectively and consistently adhere to the rule of law and perform and deliver quality services to the people. Whether it is the ferries or utilities or road construction, one can notice poor quality goods and inefficiency across his Government. Scores of audit reports as well as police and parliamentary corruption inquiries usually do not go far as they are neglected or dropped.

While the Anti-Corruption Commission is a significant institutional step, the President did not encourage public reporting mechanisms or mention high-profile corruption cases. The speech acknowledged systemic weaknesses, such as the need for stronger financial discipline and transparency in governance but did not quantify corruption-related losses or give timelines for full operationalisation of anti-corruption efforts.

At a time when Gambians are furious and saddened by the blatant mismanagement in the disposal of Jammeh assets, President Barrow made no direct mention of these assets. Despite a parliamentary inquiry taking place, the President needed to speak to Gambians on this most important subject and take responsibility for what happened to provide assurance to Gambians that there will be justice.

In the area of high cost of living, the President acknowledged the situation which he linked to inflation and economic pressures but did not attribute it to his policies and practices. It is obvious that his Government is weak in financial discipline amidst widespread corruption. Hence it was expected that he would announce some new or bold reforms to decisively address structural causes like food prices, housing, or fuel costs.

President Barrow did not directly mention ‘abuse of power’ or ‘disregard for the rule of law’ as a concern under his watch. Over the past year, the incidence of illegal land allocations including giving forest parks, wetlands, and other protected areas to officials, businesses or politically connected individuals have been widespread. Furthermore, the President did not speak to the denial or restriction of Gambians to protest as a constitutional right. Overall, there have been several instances of Government misconduct or institutional overreach which did not feature in his speech.

The social and economic conditions in The Gambia are dire. Indiscipline, poor performance and disregard of the rule of law by public institutions and officials are widespread and blatant. The lack of transparency and accountability in the Government are normalised. Poverty, high cost of living and deprivation are increasing by the day.

These prevailing conditions reflect the maladministration of the state under his leadership. These are the issues that should reflect in a SONA. Infrastructure development, projects and contracting loans by themselves without discipline, adherence to the rule of law and accountability would not develop a country. They only encourage corruption, inefficiency and poor performance which are the norms of his administration over the past year.

For The Gambia, our homeland

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh