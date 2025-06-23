2025 State Of the Nation Address By The President of The Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency, Mr Adama Barrow The National Assembly, Banjul 19th June 2025

- Advertisement -

Tourism

109. The tourism sector remains a key catalyst of The Gambia’s economic growth, generating employment, foreign exchange earnings, and business opportunities. As a result, my government is resolute in expanding and diversifying the sector through strategic partnerships, infrastructure development, cultural promotion, and capacity building.

110. In 2024, we recorded 227,000 tourist arrivals, representing a 10% increase, compared to 2023. This growth reflects our marketing efforts, improved international connectivity, and strategic partnerships. These efforts have led to new flights to The Gambia, including those from Scandinavia and Nigeria.

111. The projection for 2025 is a further increase in the number of visitors, and we are on track towards achieving the RF-NDP target of 336,787 arrivals by air.

Arts and culture

112. To maintain and build on our competitiveness, attraction, and cultural preservation efforts, we have introduced the Janjangbureh bicentenary and Kankurang festivals and revived the Roots Homecoming and Futampaf festivities, in addition to internationalising Gambian cookery and river cruising. Furthermore, we will give more attention to bird watching and wildlife parks.

113. With support from the World Bank, we are determined to complete the eco-tourist resorts and hunting camps nation-wide.

114. For the first time, The Gambia has conducted a comprehensive demand and destination assessment of all major tourism sites. Ten key sites have been prioritised for investment.

115. Regarding our national heritage, The Gambia Government has submitted the Unesco Convention of 1954 on the Protection of Heritage in Times of Armed Conflict to the National Assembly for ratification. Once ratified, The Gambia will be a signatory to all existing Unesco conventions and, thus, solidify the government’s commitment to protecting and preserving our national heritage.

116. We also launched the Report of The Gambia’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Landscape and the National ICH Register in November 2024, with support from the Heritage Management Organisation.

117. With the Register of Intangible Cultural Heritage, the tourism sector stands on the edge of having an element of the Gambian heritage nominated for inscription into the Unesco Safe Guarding List of ICH. This would be a remarkable step towards protecting and valourising the Gambian heritage.

118. My administration is evaluating both the human resource and equipment capabilities for the Gambia Tourism and Hospitality Institute through the support of the World Bank. To this end, GTHI is expanding student accommodation and providing its students with hands-on training experiences. Besides this, in alignment with market demands, a new curriculum will be developed for GTHI to take care of emerging trends in tourism.

Communication and digital economy

119. The digital economy has become a key driver of national development. It creates employment, improves service delivery, and enhances economic opportunities. So far, the expansion of mobile broadband connectivity has exceeded 60%, and it is steadily progressing towards the national target of 85%.

120. The telecommunications sector contributed 22% of the total tax revenue collected in 2024. The rollout of The Gambia’s second subsea cable is ongoing, and it is due for completion in 2026. This initiative will increase bandwidth availability and provide redundancy to the first subsea cable, thus ensuring reliable Internet connectivity across the country.

121. Notwithstanding the expanded and ongoing general infrastructure development in various areas of development, like transport efficiency and urban social services, the demand for reliable power, as well as bandwidth and digital access, remains high. The rollout of the second subsea cable and the digital infrastructure projects are expected to address these challenges.

122. The National Digital Addressing Initiative reported here before has been completed in Banjul and Kanifing Municipality, and it is being rolled out in the West Coast Region.

123. As another initiative, to strengthen cyber security and digital protection, my government introduced a Child and Vulnerable Groups Online Protection Policy and developed a 2024 Cybercrime Bill.

124. The restructuring of Gamtel, Gamcel, and Gampost remains a high priority for my government. In this respect, the World Bank has committed US$6.4 million for the Gamtel/Gamcel Social Plan. This will provide compensation packages for over 700 affected members of staff. It also includes other areas of support for the employees.

125. Efforts are underway to clear a combined tax liability of D789 million owed by Gamtel and Gamcel. Addressing these liabilities is necessary to restore the financial stability and market competitiveness of the companies.

126. The Gambia Postal Services Corporation, on the other hand, is digitising its activities to improve its operational efficiency and financial performance.

127. The corporation is working on deploying a sim-skin mobile wallet technology that will enable users to send and receive money without using the Internet. This technology will enhance financial inclusion, especially for the rural population.

128. With these initiatives, we will continue to pursue an inclusive and technology-driven economy that benefits all Gambians.

Media and broadcasting

129. The Ministry of Information plays the vital role of ensuring transparency, public engagement, and access to timely and accurate information. To enhance public understanding of government policies and programmes, the ministry launched several key communication initiatives last year.

130. Among them is the Mansa Kunda (Ministerial Town Hall), a bi-weekly public engagement programme that creates direct interaction between the public and government ministries.

131. For the purpose of enhancing transparency and access to information, the Ministry, in partnership with Freedom House and other stakeholders, developed and validated the Consolidated Access to Information Implementation Roadmap in 2024. The roadmap outlines roles, responsibilities, and timelines for full enforcement of the ATI Act.

132. This year, the government will pursue the amendment of the GRTS Act and expand the Digital Terrestrial Television towards full transition from analogue to digital broadcasting.

133. I assure this august assembly that the government remains fully committed to strengthening press freedom, expanding access to government information, and modernising public broadcasting services.

Infrastructure and human capital development

134. In pursuit of sustainable development on a grand scale, our administration prioritises infrastructural development that guarantees equitable access to education, healthcare, universal access to electricity, and safe reliable transportation for our people.

135. This far, we have paved about 910kms of roads and expanded our power grid, aiming to ensure that electricity reaches every Gambian home by the end of 2025.

136. These infrastructure advancements are complemented by impressive progress in education, as seen in our revamped schools and increasing enrolment rates.

137. It is worth noting that 424 new schools have been built, accompanied by 6,400 new classrooms, thus providing learning space to accommodate the increasing number of Gambian children. Consequently, our education sector has experienced significant advances, with gross enrolment rates rising to 102.8% at the lower basic level, 77.6% at the upper basic level, and 55.9% at the secondary education level.

138. The statistics highlight our steadfast dedication to removing obstacles, enhancing access to quality education, and fostering opportunities for every Gambian child to excel.

139. At the upper level of our training and skills development programme, during the year under review, my government made significant progress in expanding higher education infrastructure to meet the growing demand for tertiary education and skills training.

140. The University of The Gambia Schools, Faraba-Banta faculties, and the campus are providing a conducive learning environment for students. I am glad to report that it is attracting students from the regions as education tourism.

141. Construction work of the University of Science and Technology Campus in Brikama and a multipurpose Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Centre in Wassu is ongoing. These interventions are aimed at expanding technical and engineering education in The Gambia.

142. The transformation of Gambia College into the University of Education and the Management Development Institute into the Civil Service University is expected to improve teacher training programmes, public service delivery, and governance, respectively.

143. Further still, my government is establishing specialised training centres of excellence to equip the youth with practical expertise in agriculture in Sapu and Fisheries Centre of Excellent in Tujereng to enhance their employment and employability.

144. Through sustained investments, policy reforms, and innovative education programmes, we will continue to empower Gambian students and our youth with the knowledge and skills they need to compete and succeed.

Healthcare

145. The government will continue to build a resilient and inclusive healthcare system that ensures quality care for all Gambians. Our investment in Farato General Hospital, the rollout of the National Health Insurance Scheme to 13 public health facilities nationwide is reducing financial barriers to healthcare.

146. The construction of the National Emergency Treatment, Blood transfusion, Diagnostics and Imaging centres, as well as the Food and Drug Quality Control Laboratory around the Brusubi-roundabout, is nearing completion.

147. These, together with the ongoing construction of six new health facilities in various parts of the country and the expansion and refurbishment of both Brikama-Ba Health Centre and Bwiam Hospital, will certainly ensure improved healthcare outcomes.

148. Meanwhile, five X-ray machines have been installed and in use in our regional hospitals. Eleven laboratories are now solar powered and 1,100 household latrines have been constructed across the country to improve sanitation and hygiene.

149. We are also building a new warehouse for drugs and a medical supply storage to improve the availability and distribution of essential medicines.

150. To further enhance reliable transportation and service delivery, particularly in the rural area, we have procured 32 new ambulances, seven trucks, and 61 motorcycles to replace the ageing fleets of vehicles and improve emergency response time.

151. Over the years, there have been significant improvements in healthcare infrastructure development, medical equipment provision, and National Health Insurance coverage; nonetheless, access to specialised care and the shortage of healthcare personnel remain areas for further investment.

152. All our healthcare reforms are meant to build a resilient and inclusive healthcare system that guarantees quality care for all Gambians. To realise this, I urge the health sector to reform our drug chain management regulation for ready availability of reliable and safer quality drugs.

Unemployment and poverty reduction

153. Equally important is our resolve to reduce the incidence of unemployment and poverty. Initiatives, such as the recently launched Skills, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship (SIE) Fund, with an initial allocation of D396 million, the Women’s Enterprise Fund, and the GIEPA Agriculture Investment initiatives now play a pivotal function in empowering our youth and women by providing them with skills and greater opportunities to prosper.

154. We acknowledge the challenges before us, particularly those facing the youth seeking opportunities abroad. We assure them that pathways to success are continually being created for them at home through safe and official migration pathways.

Gender, children and social welfare

155. The empowerment of women, protection of children, and social welfare are essential for a prosperous society. Through policies, economic programmes, and social protection initiatives, we are ensuring that women, children, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable communities have equal opportunities and support systems to improve their lives. We will continue to make significant strides in promoting gender equality and women empowerment.

156. In the area of gender-based violence, child protection and people living with disabilities continue to be a priority for my government, but these require more awareness, legal enforcement, and victim support systems.

157. To succeed, in November 2024, the National Gender Policy (2025-2034) and Action Plan (2025- 2030) were launched. The policy serves as the framework for coordinating and harmonising gender mainstreaming efforts across the country.

158. Because women’s participation in economic activities is vital for national development, my administration has expanded financial inclusion and access to resources for female entrepreneurs.

159. Between June and December 2024, for example, the sum of D15.88 million was disbursed from the Women Enterprise Fund to support 138 women groups across the country. About 26.3% of the amount disbursed was successfully recovered during the period.

160. The government continues to implement critical interventions to combat malnutrition, promote food security, and enhance social welfare. The National Social Protection Act (2024), for instance, has established a centralised social protection fund to finance initiatives across the five priority areas of the National Social Protection Policy (2015-2025).

161. This has been operationalised in the 2025 budget and will be used to expand the government- funded initiative of mainstreaming social assistance to vulnerable households through the Family Strengthening Programme. The programme supports vulnerable persons, such as orphans, the elderly, female-headed households, and people living with disabilities.

162. In 2024, under the Gambia Resilience, Inclusion, Skills, and Equity (RISE) Project, US$31million was allocated to the NAFA cash transfer programme. The programme will add 20,000 more beneficiaries to the existing 16, 699 beneficiaries.

163. On disability support, D0.5 million was allocated to the National Disability Advisory Council. Institutional support of D1 million was also provided to The Gambia Federation of the Disabled and ten Organisations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) to support disability programming in government and civil society.

164. There will be an additional 3,000 beneficiaries to the existing 2,011 individuals, raising the beneficiaries to 5,011 persons. The programme continues to progress by the year.

165. It is gratifying to mention that The Gambia is now one of the first countries to complete a census approach social registry on the continent. Consequently, the National Social Protection Agency is transforming social assistance in the country through a data-driven approach to target potential beneficiaries.

166. More than ten programmes across MDAs, UN Agencies, and NGOs have utilised the data to support individuals and households. The government is building the structures to ensure that we leave “no one behind.”

Youth Welfare

167. My government will continue investing in youth advancement so that young people can participate maximally in national development and experience a vibrant ecosystem that caters for their development needs.

168. In August 2023, I launched the pilot phase of the National Youth Service Graduate Programme implemented in collaboration with the University of The Gambia. The programme equips and prepares young university graduates for the job market. Today, I am pleased to announce that, so far, 88 youths have completed their national service programme.

169. While the NYSS will maintain recruiting young people for the Apprenticeship Training Programme, The Gambia Songhai Initiative will equally continue training young persons on integrated farming systems, with less environmental impact.

170. Alongside these developments, a National Youth Service for university graduates has commenced, with one hundred (100) UTG students placed in various institutions, as part of their civic responsibility to the nation. Two hundred senior school graduates are also undergoing a two-year technical and vocational education and training, fully funded by government. Other ongoing training plans are in place to make this National Service mandatory.

171. On entrepreneurship training and access to start-up grants and loans for young people, NEDI has, over the past year, trained more than 1,000 young people, among whom are “back way” returnees. Some of the trainees were provided with grants to set up or scale up their businesses.

172. In a similar development, NEDI has opened two Business Formalisation Centres, one in Soma to serve the North Bank and Lower River Regions and another in Basse to serve the Central and Upper River Regions. This year, NEDI will maintain direct support to about fifty young entrepreneurs through business grants and loans.

Sports:

173. To put it briefly, it is reassuring that our athletes are keenly participating in various international competitions and are doing well in many respects.

174. On infrastructure development, the Ministry of Youth and Sports recently opened the Farafenni Youth Centre after a major rehabilitation exercise. In addition, the Serekunda Central “Mboyo Field” is being transformed into a standard mini stadium to host various sporting activities. Our determination to provide more facilities around the country has led to ongoing discussions to build a second national stadium in Lamin.

175. In the interim, the upgrading of the Independence Stadium to meet CAF standards is in its final phase. The remaining works are to do with the tracks and around the main bowl.

176. On 21st January of this year, The Gambia successfully hosted the interregional African Ministerial Meeting on anti-doping in sport. That significant event brought together ministers, experts, and key stakeholders from across Africa and international organisations to discuss effective strategies to combat doping, ensure fairness, and protect the integrity of athletes.

177. Hosting such a high-level political platform demonstrates my government’s readiness to lead this agenda. Our position is grounded in the ethical values of sports and our commitment to strengthening partnerships and networking with bilateral and multilateral bodies.

178. On the legislative front, the National Sports Policy (2024-2034) has been adopted to enhance sports governance and athletics development. The ministry has also formulated The Gambia’s new Sports Bill and Youth Bill and will amend the PIA, NYSS, and NEDI Acts. The Bills will be submitted to the National Assembly for better regulation of the sport and youth sector and for better performance.

Land and Regional Administration

179. Land governance and local administration remain critical to national development and social stability. For the first time in The Gambia’s history, my government is developing a National Land Policy under the West African Coastal Area (WACA) Project.

180. A key component of this policy is the establishment of a digital land information system that will integrate specific parcel data with ownership records. The objective is to ascertain secure land tenure and simplify land ownership procedures.

181. In a related development, a new real estate regulation is being designed to address challenges, such as unclear property ownership, unregulated land sales, fraudulent transactions, and weak enforcement of property laws leading to disputes. I am optimistic that the work on the first draft of the real estate regulation will be completed this year.

182. That aside, a multi-sectoral taskforce was established on 4th July 2024 to investigate illegal land transactions and violations in government layouts, reserved lands, wetlands, and along the Abuko bypass road corridor. We look forward to the reports to guarantee transparency in land governance.

183. As we strive to address housing challenges and improve living standards, my administration remains steadfast in promoting transparent land governance and strengthening local government structures through fair and transparent initiatives.

Public service management

184. A well-functioning civil service is fundamental to national development; hence, my government is working diligently to ascertain that the public sector operates efficiently, delivers quality services, and supports national growth.

185. As part of the Civil Service Reform Programme (2018), the administration has prioritised efficiency and effectiveness in the public sector. Consequently, last year, the government conducted a comprehensive salary and allowance review for government employees.

This led to a significant pay rise for all civil servants in government, effective January 2025.

186. Among other issues, the review was to make sure that salaries keep pace with inflation and the rising cost of living.

187. To strengthen payroll integrity and workforce management for accountability and financial prudence in government institutions, several payroll integrity measures have been introduced. One of them is the successful staff audit of the entire Civil Service conducted to identify and stop wrongful salary payments.

188. This aside, payroll-based electronic time attendance machines are being installed to prevent absence at work and unlawful salary payments. Salaries of absentee employees have been stopped and relevant financial institutions asked to return all wrongful payments to government.

189. My administration is working hard to maintain a professional, efficient, accountable, and motivated civil service that upholds integrity and delivers quality services.

190. We recognise the need for further stabilising measures to elevate the welfare of the hardworking personnel in the public sector and will pursue this with vigour.

Partnerships

191. We recognise the invaluable role of bilateral and multilateral institutions, donor agencies, foreign governments, and development partners in advancing our national agenda. On behalf of the Gambian people, I extend our deepest gratitude to all of them.

192. The Diaspora Gambians’ remittances and investments significantly contribute to the country’s economic stability and growth. They have definitely reinforced their position as an integral part of our socio-economic progress, and we thank them.

193. The Gambia remains committed to maintaining these partnerships, as we work towards sustainable and inclusive national development. So, with deep appreciation, I extend a renewed hand of collaboration to all our development partners.

Concluding remarks

194. Honourable National Assembly Members, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, my address has shed light on the journey we have collectively embarked upon for reflection, inspiration, and rededication to our dear nation. It borders on various development dimensions, ranging from our ever-growing international engagements and economic growth to our resounding governance reforms.

195. The imposing new road infrastructure across the country and other numerous life-changing social welfare enhancement initiatives, for instance, demonstrate that The Gambia is on a far-reaching progressive path.

196. This has been made possible through our national development plans, with the objectives and strategies of the current National Development Plan, Yiriwaa, paving the way for the realisation of our national vision.

197. My government has exhibited, through concrete action, the political will to realise our development policies and programmes. National plans and programmes, however, require national execution for national results. All citizens and sectors have a role to play for everyone to reap the benefits.

198. We need our development partners to complement our efforts, but the transformation of our communities and progress of the nation are principally our responsibility.

199. There is no magic formula for national development. In unity lies our strength and success. Conversely, disunity exposes us to obstacles and troubles. During our Diamond Jubilee celebration, my government re-echoed its call for solidarity, because our defence, survival, and advancement depend on it.

200. We cannot change our land area, but we can harness and transform social, economic, and environmental factors for us to evolve out of poverty and underdevelopment. Our degree of success depends on how closely and productively we work and how determined we are to translate our vision into tangible results.

201. Together, we must look far beyond the present to scale up industrial production, attract massive investments, and step out of the usual to innovate and take a giant leap into the future.

To succeed, we must aim much higher, act much faster, and act together.

202. With my government’s current political will and enthusiasm to work, coupled with the willingness of our development partners to support us and the huge potential of our citizens, our capacity to fast- track the execution of our development agenda is enormous.

203. As a developing country transforming its institutions to sustain democracy, we have demonstrated our ability to engage in peaceful politics, despite our divergent views. The spirit is that when the interest of the country is at stake, we must always stand together.

204. Distinguished Members, our international standing and rankings indicate a keener international focus on the country. My administration is strongly determined, therefore, to make The Gambia a shining example of a flourishing small state on the African continent.

205. To this end, I call upon all Gambians to remain steadfast in our collective mission to build a better nation. Let us work together across all odds and social divides to initiate success, embrace inclusivity, and nurture the youth. I urge further that we safeguard our democracy, uphold our values, and protect the dignity of all Gambians.

206. The Gambia now stands out as a land of optimism, resilience, and opportunity. As we move forward, my government will focus devotedly on policies and programmes that will lead to economic self-sufficiency and rapid development. The state of our infrastructure has the potential to sustain this.

207. With tolerance, social inclusion, sustainable development, and fortitude, we will surely succeed in building a prosperous Gambia for all.

208. I express sincere gratitude to the security forces, including ECOMIG, for reaching out to the people, in addition to executing their routine work.

209. I equally thank all public servants, the private sector, civil society organisations, and all public institutions for your cooperation and service to the nation.

Similarly, I salute our women and youths for their positive involvement in building a peaceful and prosperous Gambia.

210. To all the vulnerable members of our society, I reaffirm our unwavering commitment to your empowerment and encourage you to stand and be seen and heard.

211. Given the need to recognise the basic rights of these minority groups as Gambian citizens, I advise that we allow them more space to participate in all social, economic, and political processes.

212. Mr Speaker, Honourable Members of this August Assembly, I thank you sincerely for your cooperation over the years. Together with the Judiciary, I advocate that we collaborate more closely in the interest of the people we collectively and passionately seek to serve.

213. I urge this August body further to rise above party politics and put The Gambia first. We are accountable to the people who put their trust in us to manage the affairs of the nation. The institutions through which we serve them define our various mandates.

214. Thus, I plead that we aim higher to advance our governance processes, administration, and monitoring strategies.

215. With faith, perseverance, and a shared vision, we will successfully drive The Gambia forward into a future of prosperity and peace. I invite all Gambians, partners, and friends to join us in this regard.

216. Ladies and gentlemen, I am thankful to every citizen and resident in the country for the peace and stability we enjoy.