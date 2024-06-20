The UDP and the future of The Gambia

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

I’m made to understand that some Gambians in the diaspora are working on the Gambian opposition parties and figures going into a coalition against President Barrow in 2026. That the same political forces behind the attempt to form a coalition for 2026 are opting for Talib Bensouda to lead the UDP and the would be coalition candidate against President Barrow in 2026.

Talib Bensouda does not have the capacity to be the president of The Gambia. Any coalition without the UDP leading the coalition is a waste of time. Now, the ball is in the court of the UDP how the party engages with any political talks for a coalition in 2026. I support the UDP but I’m not at all convinced how the UDP is led as a political party.

And I have very serious reservations about the standards of politics and the democratic rule in The Gambia. Too many stupid people and self-seeking morons abound in Gambian politics. Darboe made President Barrow President of The Gambia beyond three years and we are all paying the expensive price of the catastrophic decision. I don’t know if Darboe will run in 2026 but if Talib Bensouda is made the leader of the UDP and subsequently president of The Gambia, it’ll be a far worse outcome than President Barrow. Time will tell as time has revealed that it was a terrible judgment to oppose the implementation of the 2016 coalition agreement. Talib will be far worse than President Barrow both for the UDP and The Gambia. Gambians must have to understand that the political and economic development of the country depends on the capacity and the awareness of the president. We can’t develop the Gambian democracy and economy replacing one stupid president with another stupid president and hoping against hope that things will be fine. That’s how children think. To govern and develop a national democracy and economy is not guess work nor happens by chance. The president must have a good understanding of democracy, economics and international politics to pursue the relevant policies in government to develop the national economy and democracy. Yankuba Darboe is the best politician in the UDP. And he’ll make a better president than any other politician in The Gambia. It’s the UDP and Darboe who should start the political initiative to lead a coalition against President Barrow in 2026 by talking to the other opposition parties and figures in The Gambia. Pushy and knucklehead political agitators preempting to hijack the normal democratic process shouldn’t be taken seriously.

The Gambia is a democracy though the UDP under Darboe’s leadership is frustrating. No one can supplant the UDP’s presidential candidate on the party – Talib is not a bright idea! There’s a growing political desire for change in The Gambia. The country has been to hell and back under President Barrow and the people wanted change. It’s up to Darboe and the UDP, how change and national development is brought about in The Gambia from 2026. Politics in The Gambia is disorganised and treacherous. The dysfunctional state of politics in The Gambia is partly due to the lack of a capable opposition leader in Darboe. The UDP has no credible political agenda for change under Darboe. And The Gambia will never become a developed democracy and economy replacing one stupid president with another stupid president. Oh! Talib to the rescue courtesy of some knucklehead political agitators: go form your own coalition then and Barrow will win again and further wreck country for everyone.

The Gambia is a democracy and we have to observe the democratic norms and values in Gambian politics. The UDP members and supporters should be very careful with who replaces Darboe as the party leader and the presidential candidate of the coalition in 2026. UDP supporters and members should not blindly follow Darboe and his terrible political decisions about the future of the party and the country. That’s all I have to say about the most nonsensical idea of a semi-literate in politics again leading a UDP led coalition and government possibly. Why can’t we think and behave like normal humans? The political and economic development future of The Gambia is linked to the political leadership qualities of the UDP. Talib doesn’t have the capacity to become the president of The Gambia. It’s simple as that. If you couldn’t tell that, you should have your voter’s card withdrawn and not be allowed to vote!

Yusupha ‘ Major ‘ Bojang

Scotland

Re: Manufacturers welcome tariff increase on imported cement bags

Dear Editor,

To begin with you guys are the enemies of progress. Honestly you know that you don’t have that capacity to supply the cement needs of the country. The government is aiding you to monopolise the business which you are supporting. Anyways we the poor will suffer. It’s true, the poor man has no damn choice.

If the taxes increase on basic commodities then only the poor will suffer.

If taxes increase, prices too will increase and the masses will continue to suffer. The Gambia is not a serious state. But just as the adage goes, if the roots of the tree are not strong enough to hold the tree firmly in the soil, then that tree might fall or continue bending and in the end if a stake doesn’t support it then that might be the end of the tree and it will collapse and die. The fruits will get wrinkled and useless and no human will benefit from then.

Ousman Janneh

Sukuta