The untampered Africa

Kebba S Juwara
The Panacea Poet
Reminiscent!
The untampered African society
Rich deep and filled with purity
Long before the invasion of foreign vultures
Who raped Africa and left her with children lost to their roots and culture
Fatelecul
When African leaders were not infected with tyranny
When African leaders practiced the ‘Africanly made Democracy’ without the need for foreign aid, instincts or scrutiny
When Afriacan “Burr” calls the “Jewel” to summon the whole kingdom
To his palace, where the opinions of people are sought and everyone enjoyed freedom…
Ehakilo bulandi
“Waato meng Mansa ka kungko bondi”
When African leaders did not live on taxes of their people as financial remedy
When kings themselves were warriors
And not those with big bellies in air conditioned interiors
Oh Africa!
What happened to your children?
Whose society was free of illegitimate children
Who never had or knew begging
Whose women never wore “changal” and tight leggings
Where have the “Dara faano, and the chaya” gone to?