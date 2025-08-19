The weight of words: Public figures must be cautious in speech

- Advertisement -

The recent remarks by Essa Faal regarding the University of The Gambia have sparked a storm of reactions, particularly among its graduates who felt undermined by his comments. While leaders and public figures have every right to voice their opinions, this incident underscores a critical truth: words, once spoken, cannot be withdrawn. They carry weight, shape perceptions, and can either build or break institutions and individuals.

Public figures, more than anyone else, must recognise the power their words hold. When a lawyer, politician, or an influencial personality speaks, their message does not remain a private opinion—it resonates across communities, amplifies in the media, and becomes a subject of public debate. In this sense, speech is not merely an expression of thought but also an instrument that can validate, discredit, encourage, or alienate.

Educational institutions like the University of The Gambia stand as pillars of national development. They are not without flaws, but their graduates have contributed meaningfully to the country in all fields—law, medicine, education, and governance. To cast sweeping aspersions risks demoralising those who have worked hard and achieved success despite challenges. It also risks breeding unnecessary divisions and diminishing the reputation of the institution on the global stage.

This is not to say criticism should be silenced. On the contrary, constructive critique is the essential for growth. But there is a fine line between critiquing systems for improvement and making generalised statements that wound pride and erode trust. The responsibility of public figures lies in choosing words carefully, offering solutions alongside criticisms, and ensuring that their influence uplifts rather than disparages.

In a nation striving to build strong institutions, measured speech is not weakness—it is wisdom. Leaders must remember: their words can either ignite progress or inflame resentment.

The fact that Mr Faal realised and accepted his error is credit to him. It takes courage and humility to apologise but this should serve as a lesson not only for Faal but for all public figures.

Be measured in speech.