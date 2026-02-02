The youth of The Gambia: Trapped in a cycle of corruption and lost potential

- Advertisement -

By Abu Anwar Muhammad Al~Ghazali

The Gambia, a country known for its vibrant culture and youthful population, is grappling with a harsh reality. The dreams of many young Gambians are stifled by a system that has failed to nurture their potential, leaving them to confront a bleak future. This generation’s struggle is more than individual misfortune; it is a collective suffering, born of a legacy of corruption, an inadequate education system, and a society that often prioritises survival over progress.

A legacy of corruption: Inheriting a burden

Young Gambians have inherited a society where corruption is deeply entrenched. For decades, governance has been marred by misuse of public funds, nepotism, and self-serving leaders. What should have been a robust foundation for growth and development has instead become a heavy burden. The youth, who should be the drivers of change, find themselves constrained by a system that discourages merit and rewards those who can navigate the corrupt networks. This legacy of corruption does not merely squander public resources; it has eroded trust in institutions, leaving many feeling that hard work and integrity have little value in a country where success often seems tied to one’s connections rather than competence.

- Advertisement -

The education system: Teaching compliance over critical thinking

Education, which should be a pathway to liberation, has become another mechanism of control. The system is built on rote learning, emphasising memorisation over understanding and obedience over critical thinking.

Students are often taught to accept the status quo rather than question it, perpetuating a culture of compliance. This undermines the youth’s capacity to innovate, solve problems, or hold leaders accountable.

As they graduate, many find that their education has not equipped them with the skills necessary to navigate a complex world, leaving them feeling ill-prepared and disillusioned.

- Advertisement -

The western mirage: Chasing an illusion of happiness

The allure of the West has become a mirage, a distant promise of better opportunities and happiness. Western media, social networks, and even Gambians living abroad paint an alluring picture of life in Europe or America. For many young Gambians, the Western world represents an escape from the daily struggles and frustrations at home. But this image is often deceptive, as the realities of racism, economic hardship, and cultural alienation abroad can be just as challenging. Those who pursue this illusion may find themselves trapped in low-paying jobs, living on the fringes of society, far from the comfort of home, and still burdened by the memories of the problems they fled.

Unemployment and lost opportunities: A generation’s daily struggle

The youth face staggering levels of unemployment, with many unable to find even basic employment despite years of education. The scarcity of job opportunities forces some to turn to the informal economy, which offers little security or dignity. Others find themselves exploited in low-wage jobs that do not provide a sustainable livelihood. This lack of economic opportunity erodes their sense of self-worth and deprives them of the chance to contribute meaningfully to society. With each passing day, many young Gambians lose hope in their ability to change their circumstances, as they remain stuck in a cycle of poverty and disillusionment.

Migration and desperation: Risks taken for a better life

For some, the risk of migration appears worth taking, despite the dangers. The “backway” route to Europe, journeying through the Sahara Desert and crossing the Mediterranean Sea, has claimed countless lives. Yet, the desperation is so great that young Gambians continue to embark on this perilous journey, undeterred by the risks. For those who survive the ordeal, the dream of a better life often remains unfulfilled, as they encounter new forms of exploitation and struggle. Those left behind must cope with the heartbreak of losing loved ones to the seas or hearing their stories of suffering abroad. It is a grim testament to the depth of despair that many would rather face the unknown dangers of migration than stay in a country where they see no future.

Victims of a failed society: More than just institutional corruption

The youth are not only victims of failed institutions but also of a failed society. Beyond government corruption and poor education, there is a broader cultural failure to nurture and empower young people.

Traditional values that could guide and uplift are often overshadowed by materialism and the glorification of quick wealth. Communities that once stood as safety nets for young people now find themselves fractured, struggling under economic and social pressures. The spirit of solidarity that once defined Gambian society is waning, leaving individuals to navigate their struggles alone.

The ultimate reckoning: Facing the consequences of a misguided life

For many young Gambians, the ultimate reckoning comes in realizing that the years spent chasing a dream or surviving a harsh reality have taken their toll. There is an immense psychological cost to enduring constant uncertainty, struggling to find work, and witnessing the loss of peers to dangerous migration routes.

The disappointment is not just personal; it is collective. It is the recognition that a society that does not invest in its youth is one that has condemned itself to a future of missed potential. The youth, in their resilience, continue to fight for a better tomorrow, but the weight of a misguided past remains a heavy burden on their shoulders.

The story of Gambian youth is not one of hopelessness, but it is one that demands urgent change. A brighter future is possible, but it will require breaking free from the cycle of corruption, reforming education, creating meaningful opportunities, and restoring the values of community and solidarity.

Without these changes, the country risks losing an entire generation to despair and unfulfilled potential. The time to act is now, before the cycle of loss becomes irreversible.

The author is a dynamic young diplomat at the United Nations Best Diplomats, with a strong passion for health and global diplomacy. He is a young scholar and researcher recognized for excellence on the global stage. He is the 2025 OD/UNWARSP Competition Winner, currently ranked as the #1 candidate in Africa and #4 globally in this prestigious platform. He serves as the Logistics Minister of the Health Vault Foundation (HVF), driving key initiatives in public health.

Additionally, he serves as the Deputy Coordinator of the Country Cooperation Strategy Management at theUnited Nations Young Diplomats (UNYD), contributing to international relations and strategic development.

As a Full STEAM Member at Clifton Park Academy in UK, his involvement spans across science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, reflecting his diverse commitment to innovation and leadership.