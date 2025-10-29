Time for The Gambia to draw the line on Yahya Jammeh’s political interference

- Advertisement -

By Muhammed Jallow

The Gambia stands today at a critical moral and constitutional juncture. Once again, the former President Yahya Jammeh has attempted to inject himself into the political bloodstream of a nation that has long moved beyond his era of rule. In April, when he made a similar pronouncement, I offered my candid advice to both the Government and the people of The Gambia, urging restraint but also decisiveness. Today, I must renew that counsel with greater urgency. The time has come for the Government to take a firm, irreversible, and courageous decision that will protect our democracy, preserve the dignity of victims, and reaffirm the supremacy of the rule of law.

Yahya Jammeh’s continuous interference in national affairs is not only unbecoming of a former head of state; it is a direct affront to the sovereignty of The Gambia and the will of her people. He continues to disrespect the victims who suffered under his administration, trivialising the outcomes of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), which was established precisely because of the excesses and abuses that characterised his rule. The deliberate disregard he shows toward this process undermines the very foundations of justice and reconciliation that our nation has painstakingly built since his departure.

Let us be fair and balanced: Jammeh, during his presidency, undertook certain developmental initiatives that benefited the nation. Yet it is intellectually dishonest and morally irresponsible to allow such achievements to overshadow the systemic oppression, human rights violations, and institutional decay that also marked his rule. It is time to accept that while history may record both his strengths and his failures, his chapter as a ruler of this country is closed forever.

No individual, regardless of past position, should be permitted to destabilise the peace, harmony, and democratic progress of a sovereign state. The Constitution of The Gambia, the supreme law of the land makes it clear that all authority derives from the people and must be exercised according to constitutional limits. It categorically forbids the exercise of state authority by any person not legally empowered to do so. Former presidents are entitled to respect, but that respect must be earned through humility, dignity, and adherence to the laws of the land.

The government must therefore act without hesitation. This is not a time for political timidity or opportunistic neutrality. The executive, the National Assembly, the judiciary, civil society, and the citizenry must unite in sending one unmistakable message: Yahya Jammeh will never again be President of The Gambia. He must be reminded, in no uncertain terms, that the era of lifetime presidencies and fear politics is over. The sovereignty of The Gambia belongs solely to her people, not to any individual who once occupied State House.

The continued silence or indecision of the authorities risks normalising Jammeh’s defiance. The victims of his regime many of whom still bear emotional, physical, and psychological scars deserve closure and justice, not the mockery of hearing their oppressor issue inflammatory political statements from exile. The truth commission’s findings were not mere recommendations; they were a moral contract between the state and its citizens to ensure accountability, reconciliation, and reform. Allowing Jammeh to continue undermining that process dishonours the sacrifices of those who suffered and diminishes the credibility of the nation’s democratic journey.

Regionally and internationally, The Gambia has binding obligations to uphold democratic norms. The Ecowas Revised Treaty commits member states to principles of good governance, human rights, and constitutional order. The Ecowas Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance further prohibits actions that undermine constitutional authority or promote instability. Likewise, the African Union Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance reaffirms the imperatives of political neutrality, institutional integrity, and post-presidential accountability. These instruments collectively affirm that former leaders must not obstruct democratic consolidation or manipulate their past influence to disrupt national peace.

To preserve the rule of law and protect our fragile democracy, the government should implement concrete measures. It must publicly and unequivocally affirm that Jammeh’s political era has concluded. It must strengthen all institutions charged with implementing the TRRC recommendations and ensure that victims’ reparations and prosecutions proceed without interference. The security forces should be reminded of their allegiance to the constitution, not to individuals. The National Assembly should consider legislative safeguards that prevent any form of political manipulation by former officeholders.

Civil society, the media, and the citizenry also have a role to play. The people of The Gambia must remain vigilant, united, and fearless in defending their democratic gains. Civil society organisations must amplify the voices of victims, while the press must continue to shed light on attempts to rewrite or distort our national history. National unity must not be mistaken for selective amnesia. True reconciliation is rooted in justice, accountability, and truth not in silence or appeasement.

As a nation, we must also extend an invitation to Yahya Jammeh himself. If he wishes to be treated with the respect due to an ex-President, then he must first respect the people of The Gambia, the institutions of governance, and the memory of those who suffered under his rule. Respect is reciprocal; it cannot be demanded through fear or nostalgia. A statesman earns honour through service, humility, and restraint, not through reckless defiance or political provocation.

This is not a call for vengeance. It is a call for finality, for justice, and for the preservation of national dignity. The Gambia cannot remain hostage to one man’s unfulfilled ambitions. Our democracy is young, fragile, and deserving of protection from all who would seek to exploit its vulnerabilities. The leadership of this country must rise above politics and act in the best interest of the republic.

The time for half-measures is over. The Gambia must now demonstrate to its citizens, to Africa, and to the world that its democracy is anchored on the rule of law and not the whims of individuals. The people must see that the institutions they built after 2017 have the strength and courage to defend them. The government must prove that the nation’s sovereignty is not negotiable.

The former President must understand that The Gambia will no longer be intimidated by rhetoric, threatened by nostalgia, or divided by his influence. The page of history has turned, and the nation must march forward united, confident, and resolute.

It is time to draw the line. The Gambia’s peace, dignity, and democratic future must no longer be subject to the whims of its past. Let Yahya Jammeh take his rightful place in history as a former leader, not as a perpetual disruptor. The sovereignty of The Gambia belongs to its people, and the will of those people shall forever stand above the ambitions of one man.