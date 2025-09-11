Timeless restaurant hospitality school starts admissions

- Advertisement -

The Timeless chain of restaurants would next month open a hospitality school at its plush New Wild Monkey restaurant in Senegambia.

The school will offer intensive training courses in bar and restaurant services, cookery and pastry. Alongside those regular courses will be trainings on tour operating, bird watching, drumming and dancing.

”This will provide an exciting opportunity for students to learn to play local and international musical instruments and hospitality security. “We are offering this training at our restaurant at New Wild Monkey in Senegambia for a total of three months,” a statement from Timeless said.

The courses fees are D7,000 with a D500 registration fee, making it a total of D7,500 to be paid at time of registration.

The school which has been operating for years now, had graduated over 200 students some of whom remain employed at Timeless business while many others got jobs in the Cruise Ship industry.

“We require all candidates to be proficient in written and spoken English, hence the first step is to submit a written application containing personal details, and education and work .The application form contains payment information and is available for collection at New Wild Monkey Restaurant in Senegambia, where completed forms should be returned. The deadline for submissions of applications is Tuesday 30th September at 5pm or call 6603280.