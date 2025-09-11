Gambian arrested with 982 pills of ecstasy at Barra ferry terminal

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) has arrested a Gambian female adult with 982 pills of ecstasy at Barra ferry terminal in the North Bank Region. The arrest is part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and abuse in The Gambia. The suspect is currently assisting the police in their investigation.

Apart from the seized 982 pills of ecstasy, the agency has also seized 31 bundles of cannabis sativa, 10 parcels, 156 wraps, and some quantities of cannabis resin (hashish), skunk cannabis, and cocaine.

According to Dleag’s spokesperson Ousman Saidybah, a total of 21 accused persons, including 19 Gambians, 1 Senegalese, and 1 Canadian, were arrested in connection with the seizures.

Quoting from the agency’s situational report, Mr Saidybah said the arrestees face charges of possession and trafficking of prohibited drugs, contrary to sections 35 and 43 of the DCA 2003.

He stated that the agency successfully prosecuted and secured convictions in 5 drug-related matters during the reporting period, adding that 5 new drug possession-related cases were filed, all related to prohibited drugs. “The agency remains committed to reducing drug demand and supply in The Gambia.”