ITC, partners launch nationwide awareness-raising campaign for Andandorr program

By Olimatou Coker

The International Trade Centre (ITC), in collaboration with its partners, has kicked off a 6-day nationwide awareness-raising campaign for the Andandorr program in The Gambia. The campaign, which started in the North Bank Region, aims to inform and engage young people and women about the program’s benefits and opportunities.

Andandorr is an entrepreneurship support framework under the EU Youth Empowerment Project – Tourism and Creative Industries, funded by the European Union and implemented by the ITC in partnership with the Government of The Gambia.

The program provides capacity building, coaching, mentoring, access to markets, finance, and more to young people and women.

The ITC is the implementing agency for the Andandorr program in partnership with the Ministries of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, the National Youth Council and Bright Stars Entertainment.

The team visited villages in the North Bank Region, explaining the importance and benefits of the Andandorr program.

Officials had meaningful discussions with local leaders and community members about the program’s objectives and opportunities.

Local leaders, including the Governor of Central River Region-South and the Vice Chairman of JanJanburreh Area Council, expressed support for the program and its potential to empower young people and women.

Ousman Bah, Governor of Central River Region-South said: “As a country, we have a lot, but just a little push, and soon we will be there. CRR as a region has a lot of potential, so we will add our voice to see that the Andandorr dreams are realized in my region.”

Abdoulie Jallow, Vice Chairman of JanJanburreh Area Council said YEP has been a household name in The Gambia, and has done a lot for communities.

“Our doors are always open for you anytime.”

Ousman Keita, Director of Planning, JanJanburreh Area Council stated: “This is the first of its kind to happen in JanJanburreh, and it’s very timely. A lot of people are rich and succeeding in business because of such projects.”