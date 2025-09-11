Bafuloto VDC honours former Councillor Alieu K Darboe

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Village Development Committee (VDC) of Bafuloto Village recently honoured Alieu K Darboe, the former Councillor for Kembujeh Ward, for his outstanding performances and support to the VDC during his five-year tenure in office. The ceremony, held at the Bafuloto Community School, was a testament to the impact of Darboe’s leadership and dedication to the community.

Kebba Ansu Saidy, Chairman of the VDC, praised Darboe’s commitment, dedication, and respect for duty, noting that his legacy would be hard to break. Saidy emphasised that Darboe’s leadership had helped shape the VDC’s knowledge of the Local Government Act and their roles as representatives.

Batch Samba Jallow, Secretary to the committee, described the day as historical, highlighting Darboe’s dedication to serving the people and operating within the limits of the Local Government Act.

Fatou Suso, a representative of the Community Development Committee, noted that Darboe’s leadership had empowered the VDC, thanks to his collaboration with the Area Council and Community Development Committee to train them about their roles and responsibilities.

Lamin Bojang, a representative of the Kembujeh Ward Development Committee, praised Darboe’s leadership skills, emphasising that he had always been interested in the welfare of his people and their plights.

In receiving the certificate, Alieu K Darboe was emotionally touched by the gesture from his former VDC.

He thanked them for the gift, expressing gratitude to the people of Bafuloto for recognising his efforts. Darboe advised the committee to continue working for the village and its development, collaborating with the current Councillor, Jamang Camara, whom he described as a committed young leader.

Darboe dedicated the award to his family, friends, his late father, and his party, the UDP.

The ceremony, which was marked by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the village, was characterised by many as a success. The event demonstrated the community’s appreciation for Darboe’s leadership and dedication to their development.