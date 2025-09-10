World Cup 2026 African qualifiers: The 8 criteria to separate teams in case of a tie

- Advertisement -

There is a strong likelihood that two or even three teams will finish with the same number of points in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

With four matchdays left in the qualification campaign, the race for World Cup spots is reaching fever pitch.

Here are the 8 criteria established by the African Football Federation (FIFA) to separate teams that are level on points in the qualifiers.

Tiebreaker criteria in case of equal points:

1. Overall goal difference: The team with the best goal difference across all group matches.

2. Number of goals scored: The team that has scored the most goals in all group matches.

3. Head-to-head results: Analyzing the results of matches played between the teams in question, following the same logic.

4. Goal difference in head-to-head matches: The best goal difference in matches played between the tied teams.

5. Number of goals scored in head-to-head matches: The most goals scored in matches between the tied teams.

6. Number of away goals scored: Specifically if he tie is between only two teams.

7. Fair Play ranking: A points system is used to penalize cards:

Yellow card: -1 point

Second yellow card/indirect red card: -3 points

Direct red card: -4 points

Yellow card followed by a direct red card: -5 points

8. Drawing of lots: As a last resort, if the tie persists after all previous criteria.

It should be noted that Africa will be represented by at least 9 teams at the 2026 World Cup. A 10th spot could be secured if the winner of the African playoffs triumphs in the intercontinental playoffs.