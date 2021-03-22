27 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
type here...
Sports

TOM FACES QUESTIONS OVER SQUAD SELECTION

95
- Advertisement -

Coach Tom Saintfiet has named a 25-man squad for this month’s crucial CAN qualifiers against Angola in Banjul and DR Congo in Kinshaha. But again, the coach has to battle with public opinion as to why he did not select Ali Sowe, the player who has been scoring frequently for club. The coach is yet to give any public statement about his selection which also excluded Modou Barrow and Sheriff Sinyan who were highly expected to be among the pack. Also there have been strong and passionate objections among fans against the presence of players not active with any club.

Gambian football officials have said the selection of the players is entirely the domain of the coach. “There are many other issues involved in getting players for national team duties in this pandemic due to restrictions and a Fifa directive that tends to give the clubs more powers to decide whether they would release their players. The coach has to battle with all these so only him can explain his selection. Hopefully when he arrives on Monday he would make a comment on the selection,” a senior GFF official told The Standard. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAdjectival Gambia: Selective justice, selective favoritism, informed doing-it, Gambia and Gambians
Next articlePAG stages monthly situation analysis on 2021 election
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

REAL, GPA THREATEN FORTUNE’S LEAD

By Muhammed Lamin Drammeh The tenth week of the GFF first division league produced thrilling encounters as Tallinding United registered their first win of the...
Read more
Sports

Powerlifter Gamo off to Manchester World Cup

Gambian powerlifter Modou Gamo will compete in the Manchester 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup starting from this Thursday to Sunday. The event will also...
Read more
Sports

Remembering the men that built Gambian football

By Tijan Masaneh Ceesay Gambian football has come of age despite shortfalls here and there and now that there is a bright lining on the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

REAL, GPA THREATEN FORTUNE’S LEAD

By Muhammed Lamin Drammeh The tenth week of the GFF first division league produced thrilling encounters as Tallinding United registered their first win of the...

Green shoots of hope: Youth climate leaders in Asia and Africa

The life story of Sheikh Hattab Bojang through the lens of his acquaintances

The digital age, fake news and the Gambian journalist

When I journey to the West

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions