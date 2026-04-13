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Tuesday, April 14, 2026
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SENEGAL Digest

Touba: 2 men arrested for raping 12-year-old boy

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Two people have been detained at the Touba Special Police Station since 9th April accused of sodomy, rape, and abduction of a minor. The victim is reportedly a 12-year-old boy.

According to a police statement released over the weekend, the investigation began after a 12-year-old Qur’anic student identified the two men as his attackers. He alerted members of the local community who apprehended the suspects before handing them over to the authorities.

Medical examinations conducted at the request of the police have corroborated the child’s accusations. The two men remain in custody, and the investigation is on-going.

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