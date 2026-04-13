Alleged homosexuals case: 63 arrests, 61 re-tried

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The judge of the first chamber of the Pikine-Guédiawaye Court issued his 63rd arrest warrant on Friday, in the case of the alleged homosexuals.

According to information from Libération newspaper, the investigation conducted by the Keur Massar Research Brigade has already led to the detention of 63 people, with two placed under judicial supervision.

Among those detained on Friday is the stylist Hady Gueye, known as Ady Fashion, arrested along with five other suspects.

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Like Hady Gueye, Omar Gning, who described himself as a “bongoman and entertainer” in the resort town of Saly, also admitted to sexual relations with the television presenter Pape Cheikh Diallo and his role as a pimp. The confessions of the six newly detained suspects are likely to trigger further arrests in this extraordinary case.

PressAfrik