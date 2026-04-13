Kaffrine: 6 being prosecuted for sharing intimate video of a student

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The Kaffrine Central Police Station’s Urban Security Unit was contacted following a complaint filed on 29th March by a student residing in the Guinaw neighborhood. The victim reported the unauthorised distribution of an intimate video of herself.

The police investigation established the origins of the case. According to the evidence gathered, the victim had recorded a video of herself in a private setting which she shared exclusively with a trusted friend.

Following a verbal altercation between the two girls, the friend, in retaliation, shared the video on a messaging application.

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Several recipients, driven by malicious intent, circumvented this technical restriction to save and then widely redistribute the content, thus seriously infringing on the victim’s privacy.

The police investigation traced the entire distribution chain. Analysis of the digital data led to the formal identification of the six individuals. During their official questioning, all admitted to the illegal collection and disclosure of personal data.

Following their detention, the individuals were brought before the Public Prosecutor at the High Court of Kaffrine on charges of “disseminating images contrary to public decency,” “illegal collection and disclosure of personal data,” and “violation of privacy”.

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PressAfrik