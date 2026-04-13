Amadou Lamine Sall recounts his failed Francophonie candidacy

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Senegalese poet Amadou Lamine Sall has blamed the Senegalese government for his failed bid for the position of secretary general of the Francophonie.

Speaking in an interview with L’Observateur, the poet revealed that he wrote to President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on 6 August 2025, but did not receive any response until applications closed on 3rd April.

Sall expressed his incomprehension at this lack of response, whether positive or negative. For him, responding is “more than just a matter of republican respect; it is a republican duty”. He said the presidential palace has become inaccessible, referring to a wall erected “very high and seemingly soundproof,” where he said he encountered “deaf ears”.

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The poet singled out the chief of staff to the president whom he described as a “a great mathematician and honourable poet”. He accused him of blocking access to the head of state by “closing doors, windows, shutters, and cellars” to him, despite their past relationship. He also mentioned “tense exchanges” between his close associates and members of the cabinet, who apparently “did not appreciate” his candidacy being publicized by the press before the head of state had made his decision.

When asked if he felt “sacrificed”, Sall answered without hesitation: “Yes, sacrificed by the silence and the lack of openness and dialogue.”

Seneweb