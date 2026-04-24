Linguère mayor speaks after 22 arrested for homosexuality

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At least 22 people were recently arrested in the town of Linguère in Louga region. The arrests provoked strong reactions with statements by religious leaders on local radio stations. Yesterday, the town’s mayor, Aly Ngouille Ndiaye, convened the police, the administration, and all community stakeholders at the Thiély Sud Grand Mosque to raise awareness among young people and implement a communication strategy aimed at curbing this phenomenon. “All the people of Djoloff-Djoloff are shocked to learn that local youths are involved in this phenomenon. Linguère has always been cited as an example for its dignity, courage, and perseverance. We will work with all the active forces in the community to stem this situation,” emphasised Aly Ngouille Ndiaye. He called on imams to dedicate their Friday sermons to this issue and to teach religious values ​​to young people, many of whom have lost their way. “As an authority and mayor, we will address this. It is a matter of communicating effectively with young people and engaging in dialogue with all segments of the population to eradicate this phenomenon from Djoloff,” asserted Aly Ngouille Ndiaye.