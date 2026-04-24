Ziguinchor man arrested for rape of minor resulting in pregnancy

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On Monday, the Ziguinchor Central Police Station arrested and detained a man implicated in the rape of a 14-year-old girl, resulting in her pregnancy. According to the police, the investigation was launched following a complaint filed by the victim’s mother. Having noticed a change in her daughter’s behaviour, the complainant questioned her, which revealed prolonged amenorrhea. A urine test, followed by a clinical examination at the hospital, confirmed a four-month pregnancy. Explaining the circumstances of her condition, the minor stated that the events took place in December 2025 at the Kandé Alassane School. She had just participated in a clean-up activity organised by the church in preparation for the Christmas holidays. At the end of the activity, around 8pm, the accused allegedly approached her, offering to accompany her to the motorcycle taxi stop, even promising to pay her fare. However, after a short walk, he led her behind the classrooms where he sexually assaulted her. When questioned the suspect admitted having sex with the girl but claimed she was his girlfriend and maintained that he was unaware of her actual age at the time of the incident.

The suspect has been taken into custody awaiting trial.

PressAfrik