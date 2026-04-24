Prosecutors demand 15 years for serial rapist

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According to L’Observateur newspaper, a 24-year-old electrician is being prosecuted for the rape and subsequent pregnancy of a 14-year-old girl in Malicounda near Mbour. A Camara the accused, used to intercept his victim as she left school, luring her to construction sites where he repeatedly abused her. The events date back to October 2023. The victim’s mother intrigued by physical changes in her daughter, took her to a doctor who confirmed the young schoolgirl was five months pregnant. The girl, MD Sène, finally revealed the identity of her attacker and her mother filed a complaint with the Malicounda police and the matter was taken to court. Summoned, A Camara initially confesses, admitting to the acts. The young girl told the court: “After school, always in broad daylight… he would force himself on me in buildings under construction. My cries for help were useless.”

The public prosecutor is requesting a 15-year prison sentence for Camara. The verdict is expected on 15th May.

Dakaractu