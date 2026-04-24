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Saturday, April 25, 2026
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SENEGAL Digest

5 arrested in Dakar boarding school sex scandal

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Libération newspaper reveals in its yesterday edition that a sordid sex scandal has rocked an Omarian mosque boarding school. According to the newspaper, it involves “repeated rapes, paedophilia, and unnatural acts.” The Rebeuss police station, which took over the case, has made five arrests. These include a staff member at the boarding school and four students. “The case began with a complaint from the parents of one of the students who revealed that he had been sexually abused on several occasions by the accused. Subsequent medical examinations confirmed an anal tear and corroborated the student’s account; he is also a minor under 12 years old,” Libération reports.

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