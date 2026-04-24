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SENEGAL Digest

Serigne daara sentenced to 2 years in prison for attempted robbery in Touba

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As unbelievable as it may seem, Mohamed Gueye, a “serigne daara” (Qur’anic teacher) appeared yesterday before a Diourbel court charged with robbery with violence in Touba. The 43-thre-year-old, married to two women and father of four, was accused of assaulting a young motorcycle taxi driver, Cheikh Ndiaye, and stealing his motorcycle. The incident occurred on the night of 16-17th March in Touba. Around midnight, Gueye hired the young man for a ride to the home of the marabout Serigne Habib Mbacké. But when they reached a roundabout, Cheikh asked Mohamed to get off to push his motorcycle, which was stuck in a sandy area. It was then that Mohamed threw chilli powder in Cheikh’s face before trying to flee on the motorcycle. But Cheikh’s cries for help alerted a patrol from the gendarmerie brigade in the area who arrested and handcuffed Mohamed. In court, Gueye claimed he was struggling to feed his family. Prosecutor Farba Niowi Ngom, requested a two-year prison sentence for the defendant. After deliberation, Judge Saliou Mbow found Gueye guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

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