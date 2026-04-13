8 arrested at Dakar sex, drug party

- Advertisement -

The Faidherbe Research Brigade, under the Dakar Gendarmerie Company, arrested eight partygoers in an apartment in Ouakam, following an anonymous tip about a suspicious gathering and deviant behaviour.

The eight individuals are: ID, 30, single, residing in Ouakam; FDC, 22, single, residing in Saint-Louis; NKA, 17, divorced, residing in Yoff; LAB, 20, single, residing in Mamelles; EK, 22, single, residing in Yoff; HG, 22, single, residing in Mbour; MN, 26, married and claiming to be the managing director of a company, residing in Nord-Foire; and MF, 21, a single homemaker, residing in Guédiawaye.

Using infiltration techniques, the gendarmes gained access to the apartment rented by FDC. There, they discovered eight individuals, six women and two men, all heavily intoxicated.

- Advertisement -

The physical evidence revealed the presence of several multi-coloured balloons used for inhaling nitrous oxide, commonly known as “laughing gas”. According to Seneweb, traces of hashish were also found at the scene. Furthermore, a sex toy was discovered in the apartment, but no one claimed ownership.

During initial questioning, several suspects identified MN, the alleged managing director, as the one who had brought the gas cylinders, acting on the instructions of his girlfriend, FDC, the tenant of the premises. The suspects admitted to using the gas recreationally, while categorically denying any unnatural acts

The public prosecutor at the High Court of Dakar was informed of the facts. The eight suspects were taken into custody by the Faidherbe Research Brigade.

- Advertisement -

Seneweb