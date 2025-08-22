Trade Minister addresses Osaka World Expo

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration & Employment, Baboucarr Ousmaila Joof, attended the Osaka World Expo 2025 in Japan. During the Expo, he participated in Gambia’s National Day celebrations and took the opportunity to tour other national pavilions, including the Zimbabwe Pavilion. The delegation’s presence underlined Gambia’s commitment to global unity and international cooperation at this prestigious event.

Minister Joof was joined in Osaka by Saibo Tunkara, the Commissioner General for The Gambia, who proudly carried the nation’s flag into one of the most prestigious international showcases of culture, trade, and technology and Sulayman Camara, the Cyber security Adviser to the President and head of NPP media and communication, Mr Ousman Bojang, the Director of Trade and the technical team.

The country’s participation in Expo 2025 aims to enhance its international profile and create new opportunities for collaboration across trade, industry, and regional integration.

Minister Joof acknowledges the strong trade and economic ties between The Gambia and Japan, highlighting Japan’s technical assistance and aid programs. He emphasises how Expo 2025’s theme aligns with The Gambia’s development priorities, promoting the nation as a strategic hub for trade and investment within Africa, particularly through its participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area. The statement also outlines The Gambia’s efforts toward economic transformation, including industrial policy review and the establishment of a Special Economic Zone, inviting Japanese partnership in these ventures.

At the Gambian Pavilion, visitors were greeted with the sights, sounds, and stories of a nation rich in culture, investment opportunities, and a vision for the future.

As Commissioner General, Saibo Tunkara highlighted The Gambia’s transformation into a hub for trade, digital innovation, and sustainable development.

The Osaka Expo 2025 would be remembered as a defining moment when The Gambia, under the guidance of commissioner general Mr. Tunkara and his delegation, boldly stepped onto the global stage together with the cultural who made us proud with their magnificent display