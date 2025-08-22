20 NTAC volunteers from Nigeria arrive, begin service in Gambia

- Advertisement -

The Government of The Gambia has welcomed 20 Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) volunteers to strengthen teaching and research at its higher education institutions.

The new group, consisting mainly of professors and lecturers, will serve for two years at the University of The Gambia, the newly established University of Education, The Gambia (UEG), the Civil Service University (CSU), and the National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority (NAQAA).

At a ceremony held at the Nigerian High Commission in Kanifing, Gambia’s Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Prof. Pierre Gomez, described the deployment as another milestone in Nigeria-Gambia relations.

“This initiative is a testament to the enduring bonds of solidarity and cooperation between Nigeria and The Gambia, marking another milestone in our shared commitment to advancing higher education and national development,” Gambia news platform, The Point, quoted Gomez as saying.

The minister noted that the volunteers’ expertise would directly contribute to the country’s higher education transformation agenda.

“Their roles in leadership, technical assistance and knowledge transfer will undoubtedly elevate the quality of education and institutional governance in our country,” he added, urging the team to demonstrate “professionalism, innovation, and dedication.”

According to the paper, the Nigerian Charge d’Affaires in The Gambia, Muhammad Usman Mainsara, highlighted Nigeria’s use of technical manpower assistance as a form of soft power diplomacy since 1987.

He explained that the programme has long been extended to African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries in need of skilled professionals.

“The initiative has helped to project the image of Nigeria abroad,” Mainsara said. “Ordinarily, when the volunteers are sent to a country in need, Nigeria sends some of its best who have been well trained to such countries. So far, The Gambia has benefited from over 500 NTAC volunteers.”

Mainsara recalled that The Gambia has been a beneficiary since August 2009 when both countries signed a cooperation agreement. He encouraged the new volunteers to deepen bilateral ties during their service.

Representing the Technical Aid Corps, Mr Fehintola Adebowale emphasised the global importance of manpower support in nation-building.

“Globally, there is no contribution to development that is more important than Human Capital Development Assistance,” Adebowale stated.

The 20 NTAC volunteers are expected to begin work immediately in their assigned institutions, contributing to teaching, training, and accreditation processes that support The Gambia’s growing higher education sector.